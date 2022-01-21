Britain's Got Talent Judges Made Their Way to the Red Carpet in Twizy Quadricycles

Britain’s Got Talent's auditions just started and its judges wanted to make an impression while still being as green as possible, behind the wheel of Renault Twizy quadricycles. Three of them matched vehicles, but David Walliams' came with a different model, however, there's a lot to say about that one, too.
The auditions for the new season of Britain’s Got Talent have started, and people gathered up to see the judges arrive on the red carpet. But they wanted to be as creative as possible, and make a grand entrance while still showing that they care about the environment. So, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and David Walliams arrived at London Palladium on Thursday, January 20, in individual electric cars.
Cowell was the first to make his entrance, stepping out of a neon green Renault Twizy, followed by Holden in a white one, Dixon in a red one. Each one of the electric cars held the UK flag on its doors (which are optional, by the way) and a number for the judges.
Part of Renault's Zero Emissions program, Renault Twizy offers a wide range of variants starting from 5 horsepower, with a maximum speed of 28 mph (45 kph) to 17 horsepower, and a top speed of 50 mph (80 kph).
Walliam’s choice was even more peculiar and opted for a different brand than the rest of his co-stars. The blue electric three-wheeled motorcar called Peel P50 seems to come from Zach Lewis, also known as zachs_garage on social media, who is a private car collector.
Originally made from 1962 to 1965, the Peel P50 appeared in Guinness World Records in 2010 as the smallest production car ever made. This isn’t the only record the brand holds, because, in late 2021, added a different title to its belt after completing the 900-mile (1,450-km) journey in the UK. That’s quite a hit, because the P50 comes with a top speed of just 23 mph (37 kph).
Instead of the UK flag, Walliams’ three-wheel ride had “Safety Car” written on one of its doors.
All of the judges seemed to have had quite a lot of fun before heading inside and enjoying all the talent Britain’s got to offer.
