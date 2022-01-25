Simon Cowell Buys a Tesla After Learning About Climate Change From His Kid

Out of the mouth of babes, as the saying goes. Children are not exactly the go-to for wise words of advice or shattering revelations, but they do tend to possess a natural insight into certain things. And they also tend to inspire change in the grown-ups around them.
The same goes for Simon Cowell and his 7-year-old son Eric. The television personality is a multi-millionaire who is as fond of exclusive, gas-guzzling cars as he is of luxurious vacations, private jets and other experiences that tend to come with a big carbon footprint. Recently, though, he’s gone (slightly) green, after repeated chats with Eric on the topic of climate change.
Cowell has made the admission during a recent taping of Britain’s Got Talent, after a dance act that performed against a backdrop of images showing the effects of climate change, The Mirror informs. According to Cowell, Eric would love such an act, both because it draws attention to the issue of climate change and because it’s the only way “to make an impression on a show like this.”
Eric may be young, but he’s every bit the environmentalist, his dad told the other BGT panel members. In fact, he’s so passionate that he even got him, Simon, to buy a Tesla.
“My son is obsessed with climate change, he’s taught me a lot recently,” Simon said. “He goes down on the beaches and cleans them up. I think it’s something we should all take seriously now. I’ve just bought a Tesla.”
This prompted fellow judge David Walliams to point out that it takes a bit more than just a Tesla for Cowell to go green, especially when he’s still flying private jets and still owns an entire collection of ICE (internal combustion engine) cars. Cowell laughed it off by asking Walliams if he just “used Elton’s” private jet to put his conscience at ease.
Climate change remains a hot topic today, and it does make for interesting TV, especially on a show as long-running as BGT. While it’s admirable that Eric is growing up so responsible as to clean up garbage on a beach with his own hands, Walliams does have a point: it takes more than a Tesla for Cowell to go green. Just like it takes a bit more than Simon saying “it’s something we should all take seriously now” for it to actually happen.
