Simon Cowell Crashes Another e-Bike, Is Hospitalized for a Broken Arm

Crashes can happen even to the most experienced riders, and Simon Cowell is proving that he’s not an exception. The TV personality and music mogul, a passionate e-bike collector and rider for years, has been hospitalized again after crashing his bike.
In August 2020, Cowell had what he described as a close brush with death or, at the very least, a lifetime of being immobilized, when he crashed a brand new e-bike in his driveway because he didn’t read the owner’s manual. He unwillingly popped a wheelie by hitting throttle, and landed on his back, which broke three vertebrae in his lower back that required several hours in surgery to fix.
Once he was well on the mend, Cowell discussed the crash in several interviews, urging riders to not let themselves fooled (as he’d supposedly been) into buying an electric motorcycle that poses for an e-bike. The one he’d fallen from, the Swind EB-01, was marketed as the most powerful trail e-bike on the market, a beastly and powerful bike that Cowell was actually well acquainted with, despite his claims.
Also then, Cowell said he would stick to pedal-assisted road-legal bikes from them on, but that he would not give them up entirely because biking was his form of therapy. The bad news is that he crashed again; the good news is that he’s relatively ok.
TMZ says that Cowell went down as he tried to turn a sharp corner in London on Thursday on a wet road, and his wheels went out from under him. He broke the arm he fell on and “badly bruised his cheek,” and may have suffered a concussion because he wasn’t wearing a helmet.
The good news is that Cowell was released from the hospital the same day, with a “bright yellow cast” on his arm. Cowell is not much of a Twitter person, so he’s yet to address the crash on his social media, but count on him speaking about it in future interviews.
