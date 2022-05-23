Silver Spruce 1969 Chevy Camaro Is a Pro-Touring Gem, to Spin Them Schotts for a New Owner

Even car enthusiasts without the financial means to be significant players in the industry must love car auctions. Past the glitter, the noise, and the outright chaos such events are usually associated with, one, rich or poor, can always find an incredible machine to either buy and own, or just admire and dream about.
Summer is just around the corner, and that generally means major businesses, including auction houses, will tone it down a bit, because everybody will be busy doing anything but work. Not Barrett-Jackson, though, which at the end of June will host a major auction in Las Vegas.
The list of cars that will be present there is just beginning to be filled, but we’ve already noticed some examples that will probably excite sellers, buyers, and those who can only watch and drool, in equal measure. Remember, for instance, the Rod-Riquez 1930 Ford Model A we talked about last week.
This time, our spotlight falls on the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro we have here, also selling with no reserve at the said event. It’s a build handled in Pro-Touring style by a shop named Camaro Concepts, and packs all the goodies one would expect from a machine of this caliber.
Under the hood, we get a 6.2-liter LT4 of undisclosed power, and running an 8-speed automatic transmission. The engine sends its gases out through a custom-built 3-inch stainless exhaust system and spins 19-inch Schott S7 billet wheels located on each corner.
Painted in glossy Silver Spruce, the Camaro comes with billet SS hood louvers, LED reverse lights, a leather interior, Dakota Digital gauges, and a stereo system with Bluetooth.
As said, this car is listed for sale with no reserve for the Las Vegas auction this summer, but no estimate is made as to how much it could fetch.
We’ll update the story when we learn that bit of info too.
