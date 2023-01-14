Silent, Modern Lexus LFA Is a Digital Revival That Might Ruffle Some ICE Feathers

The Japanese automaker was recently all hands, eyes, ears, and hearts on deck at the 2023 edition of Tokyo Auto Salon and might even try to break the monotony with its high-performance RZ Sport concept.
Naturally, unlike Toyota which is only in part preoccupied with a sustainable lifestyle and instead was all about the great outdoors and rally adventures at the venues (there was also a Tokyo Outdoor Show), Lexus was probably hinting as bluntly as possible that their electric crossover is in tow to get a performance version. Speaking of sportiness and electrification, there is also a new Lexus dwelling across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists.
It arrives courtesy of Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, who continues his dream ride periplus alongside HotCars with a PHEV twist that will certainly ruffle the feathers of diehard ICE Lexus aficionados. Sure, the premium Japanese automaker has always tried to integrate sustainability into its ethos – just like its parent company – but the electrified lifestyle was also nowhere in sight when they cooked up the LFA supercar.
Created as a two-seat, two-door sports car dream from both Lexus and Yamaha, the Lexus LFA was produced in just 500 units over a couple of years, from December 2010 to December 2012 at the Motomachi plant located in Toyota (formerly known as Koromo), the Aichi prefecture. Its construction was as light as possible (1,614 kg/3,559 lbs.), its styling was as nimble as anyone could conceive it, and its heart was as ICE as any other V10 before it.
The 4.8-liter 1LR-GUE even-firing V10 developed more than 553 hp and sent power to the wheels through an Aisin dual-clutch six-speed transmission for the love of a track and mountain roads lifestyle. Performance was also great for the times, to the tune of a 3.6-second sprint to 60 mph (96 kph), an 11.6s quarter mile, and 1.05 G of lateral acceleration. But, of course, a V10 with that kind of oomph would be instantly obsolete today.
As such, the good folks over at HotCars and the pixel master thought it feasible to not only update the design part of the hypothetical modern Lexus LFA supercar but also the internals. This is exactly why the digital reinvention was traveling the CGI highway in complete engine silence and why the channel’s fans dearly hoped it “better not sound like that, though.”
Well, the gist is simple, according to the authors of the revival project – this would be a PHEV Lexus LFA with something along the lines of 800 to 900 hp. And maybe that would be enough to persuade the enthusiasts to give it a chance. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
