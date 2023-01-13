Lexus RZ Sport Concept Breaks the Monotony at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon

Lexus uses the opportunity offered by the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon to introduce its version of a performance electric crossover in the guise of the RZ Sport Concept. The extreme crossover is more than an F-Sport version of the RZ 450e, featuring carbon-fiber parts, Recaro sport bucket seats, and an outsized double spoiler at the rear.
Lexus took its time before announcing its first electric vehicle, the RZ. As expected, it was a souped-up version of the Toyota bZ4X, although Toyota’s luxury brand promised to offer plenty of differentiating features to justify the price premium. Chief among them was “incredible cornering and road-holding” and “exhilarating driving performance,” making a case for a true performance electric crossover wearing the Lexus badge.
Nevertheless, we’d have a hard time describing the 450e using the quoted words above. It turns out the Japanese engineers were still referring to the RZ, just not the RZ 450e, which was revealed in April with similar specs to the Toyota bZ4X. Obviously, Lexus had in mind a more powerful version, one that would be worthy of the F Sport badge. At the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, Lexus unveiled such a performance crossover, albeit still as a concept for now.
The Lexus RZ Sport Concept is more than a show car, though, as it reveals a couple of secrets. It’s hard not to notice that, carbon fiber parts and extreme aerodynamics aside, the RZ Sport Concept is a very accomplished production model. Lexus even left a hint on its tailgate, where you can see written “RZ 600e.” This makes us confident that the RZ range will soon be expanded with more variants and possibly even an F Sport version.
For now, the RZ Sport Concept is only a means to “exploring the joy of performance and customization unique to battery EVs,” as Lexus informs us. The concept is based on the production RZ model, although its technical configuration does not match the carbon-fiber spoilers at the rear. Lexus mentions two 150 kW (201 hp) electric motors, one for each axle. The concept is thus marginally more powerful than the RZ 450e, which features a similar motor on the front axle and a smaller 80 kW (107 hp) motor on the rear axle.
We guess this is the configuration the future Lexus RZ 600e will ride on, but we don’t have any information about its expected performance. As for the concept, its aero kit makes it looks impressive. It was developed with the help of the racing driver Masahiro Sasaki, who was also involved in developing the road-going Lexus RZ. Compared to the latter, the RZ Sport Concept is 3 inches (78 mm) longer, 3.5 inches (90 mm) wider, and 1.4 inches (35 mm) lower. The height reduction comes entirely from the lowered suspension.
The concept’s body is painted in Hakugin white, which Lexus says “produces a delicate shining texture when illuminated by light.” The custom aero parts are made of carbon fiber and include the lower sections of the front and rear bumper, along with front and hood aero openings. The twin carbon wing at the rear is complemented by a matte lip spoiler. While we don’t have an interior picture, expect more extreme stuff inside, including four bucket seats, as revealed after tinkering with the light in the official photos.
