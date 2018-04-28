Signal Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Lands in The Netherlands

A PTSRS Exclusive: Presenting the first known PTS Signal Green (signalgrün; non-metallic UNI; 22S) 991 GT2 RS, delivered recently to the Netherlands. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin black, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. This example is different from the nearly identically specced Viper Green example, originally delivered to Eindhoven and recently seen at Spa. The door handles in gloss back on this example is the tell tale difference. Hoping to see this one out on the roads as well. Paging our Signal Green ambassador @ac_satco. What are your thoughts on this example? Follow @ptsrs for the latest on the newest PTS GT cars, including the .2 GT3, GT3 Touring, and GT2 RS. #PTSRS

