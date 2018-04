Signal Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Lands in The Netherlands

We're dealing with the first (at least the first web-documented) Signal Green example of the Rennsport Neunelfer. As for the location of the sighting, the beast has recently landed in the Netherlands.Dark surfaces also play an important role on this machine and we have plenty of such examples. For one thing, the Poracha is gifted with the Weissach Package, while packing the magnesium wheels in Satin Black.Before moving any further, we have to remind you that Porsche recently changed the way in which the two goodies mentioned above can be ordered. So while these made their GT2 RS debut as a single option, the carmaker now allows buyers to grab them separately. Thus, the go-fast scheme for the GT2 RS matches that of the GT3 RS.And while we're talking about these two Zuffenhausen specials, we'll drop a Nurburgring lap time reminder - while the GT3 RS needs 6:56 to blitz the infamous track (uber-impressive even without considering it only has 525 hp), the GT2 RS still holds the Nordschleife production car lap record, thanks to a chronograph number of 6:47.Of course, tackling the Ring in a GT2 RS Neunelfer needs extreme care, as there are plenty of dangers out there. For one thing, we recently discussed the first GT2 RS crash , with this having taken place on the Green Hell - the rumor mill mentioned a coolant spill, so perhaps the driver wasn't the one to blame.Returning to the 2RS model we have here, black is also used for the inner graphics of the optional all-LED headlights and the door handles (the latter come in Gloss Black).