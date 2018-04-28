Toyota Texas Opens $1 Million Visitors Center Complete with a Pollinator Garden

autoevolution
 

There’e nothing more relaxing than taking a walk in a natural garden, filled with plants and buzzing with bees. And a relaxed mind is a mind willing to spend, as more or less obscure studies have found over the years.
Starting this week, Toyota Texas’ Visitors Center will welcome its guest just like that, in a relaxing atmosphere, thanks to a 11,000 sq. ft. pollinator garden located just across the road.

The garden is the result of a $1 million investment in the center. It has been worked on by Toyota’s environmental team (yes, apparently there is such a thing) together with Texas Parks and Wildlife and the San Antonio Zoo.

The garden is filled with 250 native plants known to be among favorites for bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.

“We want people to know that planting just one plant that pollinators enjoy helps,” said Rob Franklin, environmental director at Toyota Texas.

"This garden is part of our commitment to protecting biodiversity and supporting local species, here in Texas and at our facilities across North America.”

The efforts the carmaker is making locally to allow pollinators easier access to their favorite plants will not stop there. Together with the San Antonio Zoo, Toyota plans to  plant pollinator gardens at six local high schools.

In addition to that, educational resources and programming will be provided for students so that they can learn the importance of pollinators.

Toyota is not the only carmaker to take such an approach when it comes to its environmental activities. Across the ocean, in Europe, Porsche too is involved in beekeeping.

At the company’s Leipzig off-road test site, Porsche introduced in the past two years some 3 million bees in the 132-hectare nature area.
These bees are expected to produce 1,000 kilograms of honey (2,200 pounds), which Porsche will be selling under the Turbienchen name at its stores.
