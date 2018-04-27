autoevolution
 

Yellow Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Stays Subtle

One could imagine that 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 owners who go for the Touring Package prefer to stay on the subtle side. After all, the rear wing delete makes quite a visual difference. Nevertheless, we want to remind you that the TP can play the discreet card without necessarily having to stick to tame specs.
Let's take the model we have here, for instance. This machine comes dressed in Yellow Green, the kind of color that might convince one that he or she is dealing with a tennis ball.

Going past the main color of the car, we notice the black side decals, which feature the Porsche script in the same hue. Oh. and let's not forget the satin black wheels of the machine and the black inner graphics of the optional all-LED headlights.

As for the banana-colored brake calipers, these signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.

Sure, this might be a car that skips the PDK double-clutch tranny, as is the case with all Touring, but the machine also packs another track-savvy feature alongside those carbon-ceramic brakes.

We're referring to the full bucket seats, which will prove one's best friend when blitzing the track.

Speaking of the Neunelfer, we'll remind you that the German automotive producer is currently working on what might be the swansong of the 991.2 generation.

We're talking about the 911 Speedster - interestingly, unlike in the case of the 997-based Speedster, the 991 prototype we recently spotted seemed to pack the body of the GT3.

As for the roof of the new Speedster Neunelfer, this might be similar to the cloth top we've seen on the 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder.

The mid-engined special is about to debut, as is the case with the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4, with Porsche also working on the Clubsport racecar we spied earlier today.


 

