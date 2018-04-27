Yellow Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Stays Subtle

Presenting the first known PTS Yellow Green (gelbgrün; non-metallic UNI; 137) 911 GT3 Touring, seen in Düsseldorf, Germany recently by local reader @exoticcarspotting. This example sports the manual (as do all Tourings), wheels in satin black, PCCB, LED headlights in black, and full bucket seats. The side decals with Porsche script in black are a nice, subtle touch to this car. And yes, this is the same color as @shmee150’s GT3 from Frankfurt. Many thanks to Marvin for the photos of this car. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Apr 25, 2018 at 1:30pm PDT