Dodge Demon vs. Modded Charger Hellcat Drag Race Is Spot On

28 Apr 2018, 11:13 UTC
These days, Dodge Demons can be found at drag strips from across the country and, as you can imagine, this doesn't make the owners of Hellcat Challengers and Chargers too happy. Of course, there are also exceptions, represented by those who had taken the Hellcats down the aftermarket route.
After all, once you've modded your Hellcat, even if we're just talking about little bits, you'll want to know how this fares against the new range-topper.

Well, the freshest example of this comes from the drag race in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which shows a Demon duking it out with a just-touched Charger Hellcat.

So while the Challenger Demon we have here came in 100 percent factory stock state, we can't say the same about the Hellcat Charger - the sedan has been gifted with an airbox and a pair of drag radials.

The two Mopar beasts got together at the No Problem Dragway in Louisiana, but the atmospheric conditions were less than ideal (it was hot and humid, while the DA was high - think: +1,800 feet).

So while both machines were equally affected by the said conditions, the drivers were eager to see how their blown Dodges perform in the quarter-mile battle.

As is the case with the other Dodge Demon drag strips we've shown you to date, the driver of this Challenger didn't use the Transbrake feature of the machine and it was all due to the microscopic mileage of the vehicle.

Fortunately, the video documenting the race also captured the numbers delivered at the end of the run, so you'll be able to check out the elapsed time and trap speed for both velocity behemoths.

Speaking of the Dodge Demon, we'll remind you a new quarter-mile record for the thing was set earlier this week, when an example of the beast played the 1,320 feet game in 9.38s.

Of course, we're talking about a modded example (the official time for the stock car sits at 9.65s), with Hennessey Performance having taken the muscle car to 1,000 hp.

