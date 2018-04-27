autoevolution
 

Mark Webber Manhandles 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Nurburgring F1 Track

27 Apr 2018, 12:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Now that the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is among us, we're all waiting to see the thing being put through its paces on the track. And what better driver for such a task if not Mark Webber?
4 photos
Mark Webber Manhandles 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on NurburgringMark Webber Manhandles 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on NurburgringMark Webber Manhandles 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Nurburgring
The Aussie racer, who is also a Porsche brand ambassador, has recently hit the Nurburgring behind the wheel of the Rennsport Neunelfer, with the manhandling that resulted being the kind that can easily make an aficionado's day.

Mind you, the course tackled by Webber is not the Nordschleife, but the Grand Prix track (you know, the one that's also used to hold the Nurburgring drifting events).

After all, the 991.2 GT3 RS had nothing more to prove on the Nordschleife, since the machine has already managed to deliver an astonishing lap time on the Green Hell.

Despite the fact that it is only animated by a 525 hp naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six, the rear-engined beast managed to blitz the infamous German track in just 6:56, all in the hands of Porsche driver Kevin Estre.

And, as the ring-savvy among you have noted, this means the 991.2 GT3 RS is better at playing the Ring game than the 918 Spyder.

Then again, the Neunelfer also benefits from the new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R, which were developed especially for this application.

As for the rest of the aspects that set the Rennsport beast apart from the car it replaces, there are new springs (the rear axle gets helper springs), while you can opt for a Weissach Package and uber-light magnesium wheels.

And while these two options were introduced together on the GT2 RS, Porsche changed that after bringing them to the market as separate goodies for the 3RS.

Now that the atmospheric special is ready to reach its first owners, we'll keep an eye out for special configurations and bring these to you.

2019 porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 Porsche Mark Webber
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes Digital Light First Look Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryAll PORSCHE models  
 
 