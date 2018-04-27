Mark Webber Manhandles 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Nurburgring F1 Track

Now that the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is among us, we're all waiting to see the thing being put through its paces on the track. And what better driver for such a task if not Mark Webber?

4 photos



Mind you, the course tackled by Webber is not the Nordschleife, but the Grand Prix track (you know, the one that's also used to hold the Nurburgring drifting events).



After all, the 991.2 GT3 RS had nothing more to prove on the Nordschleife, since the machine has already managed to deliver an astonishing lap time on the Green Hell.



Despite the fact that it is only animated by a 525 hp naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six, the rear-engined beast managed to blitz the infamous German track in just



And, as the ring-savvy among you have noted, this means the 991.2 GT3 RS is better at playing the Ring game than the 918 Spyder.



Then again, the Neunelfer also benefits from the new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R, which were developed especially for this application.



As for the rest of the aspects that set the Rennsport beast apart from the car it replaces, there are new springs (the rear axle gets helper springs), while you can opt for a Weissach Package and uber-light magnesium wheels.



And while these two options were introduced together on the



Now that the atmospheric special is ready to reach its first owners, we'll keep an eye out for special configurations and bring these to you.



The Aussie racer, who is also a Porsche brand ambassador, has recently hit the Nurburgring behind the wheel of the Rennsport Neunelfer, with the manhandling that resulted being the kind that can easily make an aficionado's day.Mind you, the course tackled by Webber is not the Nordschleife, but the Grand Prix track (you know, the one that's also used to hold the Nurburgring drifting events).After all, the 991.2 GT3 RS had nothing more to prove on the Nordschleife, since the machine has already managed to deliver an astonishing lap time on the Green Hell.Despite the fact that it is only animated by a 525 hp naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six, the rear-engined beast managed to blitz the infamous German track in just 6:56 , all in the hands of Porsche driver Kevin Estre.And, as the ring-savvy among you have noted, this means the 991.2 GT3 RS is better at playing the Ring game than the 918 Spyder.Then again, the Neunelfer also benefits from the new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R, which were developed especially for this application.As for the rest of the aspects that set the Rennsport beast apart from the car it replaces, there are new springs (the rear axle gets helper springs), while you can opt for a Weissach Package and uber-light magnesium wheels.And while these two options were introduced together on the GT2 RS , Porsche changed that after bringing them to the market as separate goodies for the 3RS.Now that the atmospheric special is ready to reach its first owners, we'll keep an eye out for special configurations and bring these to you.