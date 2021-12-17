Shelby GT500 Drag Races Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance, Wins Every Time

The Shelby GT500 is notoriously hard to launch with minimal wheelspin. Despite this little stumbling block, the most powerful series-production car ever offered by the Ford Motor Company is quicker than the Mach-E GT Performance in a straight-line showdown. But how much quicker?
With Edmunds’ Travis Langness behind the wheel, make that 3.7 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) without rollout and 11.3 seconds at 129.9 miles per hour (209 kilometers per hour) over the quarter mile. The Mach-E, by comparison, had to settle for 3.8 to 60 and 12.4 seconds at 102.6 miles per hour (165 kilometers per hour), respectively.
There are a few reasons the all-electric utility vehicle with dual-motor AWD lost, starting with the five-second full power limiter. More specifically, the Mach-E is much obliged to deliver maximum horsepower and torque five seconds at a time to reduce the heat produced in the Li-Ion battery cells.
The high-riding model also happens to weigh 4,997 pounds (2,267 kilograms) versus 4,168 pounds (1,891 kilograms) for the V8-engined muscle car. What’s more, the fixed-ratio direct drive plays second fiddle to the Tremec dual-clutch transmission in the Shelby GT500. Even in terms of tires, the two-door coupe has the upper hand due to wider and stickier rubber.
Currently available to order from $43,895 excluding taxes and the federal tax credit for electric vehicles, the Mach-E can be considered the first genuine rival for the Tesla Model Y. At the very top of the spectrum, the GT kicks off at $61,995 while the Performance carries a $6,000 premium.
The Mustang, on the other hand, is a little more affordable in bare-bones specification at $27,205 for the EcoBoost Fastback with the six-speed manual. The Predator V8-powered Shelby GT500, meanwhile, is almost 2.7 times that at $72,900 before taxes and go-faster options that include the $18,500 Carbon Fiber Track Package. From a visual standpoint, the most expensive extra comes in the form of $10,000 painted racing stripes.
