Shelby GT500 and Challenger Redeye Head to Mexico for Some Dangerous Driving

With little to no concern for the safety of other people, or their own for that matter, two young men took a short trip to Mexico for some reckless driving.
Right off the bat, we have to tell you that we do not support these stunts, which should be limited to the racetrack/drag strip, and the only reason that we decided to share this video with you is purely for educational purposes – what not to do.
That said, let’s move on to the main stars, which were two of the hottest muscle cars ever made: the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody. If you’re like us, then you probably have a favorite, though you should at least take another look at the official performance of both of them before trying to guess the winner in a drag race (actually it was more than one) from a rolling start.
Starting with the Mustang Shelby GT500 for no particular reason, we will remind you that it is the Dearborn company’s most powerful street-legal vehicle ever. A 10-second car down the quarter-mile, it uses a supercharged 5.2-liter V8, which may not whine as much as the unit powering the Hellcat models, but it does push out an impressive 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque. From naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph), you are looking at only 3 seconds.
Dwarfed only by the discontinued Demon in terms of power, the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody has more oomph available via the loud pedal. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 develops 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque, and despite being punchier than its Blue Oval rival, it is actually a bit slower. The 60 mph (97 kph) mark is hit in 3.4 seconds, though its quarter-mile time is similar.
