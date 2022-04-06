Shelby GT500 and Challenger Redeye Head to Mexico for Some Dangerous Driving

More on this:

1 Mexico Turns Off Cheap Fuel Tap for Americans Who Used To Cross the Border To Fill Up

2 Turbo Dodge Redeye Drags Demons, Chargers, Challengers, Nothing Stops It

3 Fly Like a Head of State With Mexico's Presidential Jet, It's Now for Rent

4 Mexico May Recover From Chip Shortage Faster Than the US, Here's Why There's Some Hope

5 Shelby GT500 Sets a New World Record, Needs Less Than 9 Seconds for the 1/4 Mile