Fly Like a Head of State With Mexico's Presidential Jet, It's Now for Rent

Mexico’s presidential jet is for rent. The luxurious airplane will be made available to those that want it and are willing to pay for the privilege of experience the perks of public office. Here’s what the Boeing 787 Dreamliner can offer you in exchange for some cash.
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is Mexico’s President. As a candidate, he vowed to get rid of the lavish lifestyle his opponent had. His platform and promises got him the win, and now he’s keeping his word. After failing to get rid of the airplane through a raffle and a direct sale, the Mexican authorities will rent it out.
The Dreamliner registered as XC-MEX is built to accommodate a head of state. It has an executive bedroom that comes with its own bath and separate climate control. A flat TV, a satellite phone, and enough windows to enjoy the view are also available. The entire room is also soundproofed. It’s an exclusive space reserved for only the most important people.
Mexico’s presidential Boeing can also seat comfortably up to 80 people, so it’s spacious enough for friends, family, and other guests. You can even have business meetings in it. Closing a complicated deal might become easier with the President’s airplane.
The jet had an original cost of $218 million and another $16 million per year since 2019 just to have it stored, since it wasn't used by the current incumbent. But now nobody wants to buy it. Not even airlines desire it. The conversion needed to seat 250-300 people would be too expensive, apparently. Plus, it has some security features needed for an important politician.
According to France24, the presidential airplane will be for rent, but a military-run company will oversee how it is being used be those who pay for the privilege of flying like the incumbent of the highest office.
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told the press he’d like to rent it to newlyweds, companies, and people that want to celebrate their birthdays. It’s not entirely clear if you’ll be able to invite Shakira or DJ Khaled for a fantastic night up in the air or how much it will cost to rent it with a crew, but it will surely create cool memories for you and your guests.
Mexico’s current President uses commercial flights.
The Dreamliner registered as XC-MEX is built to accommodate a head of state. It has an executive bedroom that comes with its own bath and separate climate control. A flat TV, a satellite phone, and enough windows to enjoy the view are also available. The entire room is also soundproofed. It’s an exclusive space reserved for only the most important people.
Mexico’s presidential Boeing can also seat comfortably up to 80 people, so it’s spacious enough for friends, family, and other guests. You can even have business meetings in it. Closing a complicated deal might become easier with the President’s airplane.
The jet had an original cost of $218 million and another $16 million per year since 2019 just to have it stored, since it wasn't used by the current incumbent. But now nobody wants to buy it. Not even airlines desire it. The conversion needed to seat 250-300 people would be too expensive, apparently. Plus, it has some security features needed for an important politician.
According to France24, the presidential airplane will be for rent, but a military-run company will oversee how it is being used be those who pay for the privilege of flying like the incumbent of the highest office.
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told the press he’d like to rent it to newlyweds, companies, and people that want to celebrate their birthdays. It’s not entirely clear if you’ll be able to invite Shakira or DJ Khaled for a fantastic night up in the air or how much it will cost to rent it with a crew, but it will surely create cool memories for you and your guests.
Mexico’s current President uses commercial flights.