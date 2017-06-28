SHARK and Jorge Lorenzo Show Off The Tech Behind Race-R PRO Helmet

SHARK’s top of the line racing helmet, the Race-R Pro, is the number one choice of many competitive racing riders. The company recently released a video together with Jorge Lorenzo to show you some behind the scene action during the development of the racing oriented lid.

4 photos



The clip below shows Lorenzo working with SHARK Helmets Research and Development engineering teams to refine the lid’s profile to make it better for high-speed racing.



The level of penetration into the air at very high speed while ensuring the rider’s complete stability is a culmination of work that took place over several months. The development of this prototype, which has successfully passed the entire catalog of certification tests, is the outcome of advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics (CDF) simulation testing.



Another great tool that played a major impact in the helmet’s development was the 3D printer installed in the R&D department. Parts digitally created and optimized using modeling and fluid dynamics analysis programs were then sent to the printer to become real to be further tested in the air tunnel or on track.



The video also reveals that SHARK has heavily relied on the feedback of its riders, Jorge Lorenzo in this case, as part of its product development progress. Working together with one of the world’s top riders was a huge opportunity for the company that enriched its expertise from which new and better products are released each year.



The Race-R Pro Carbon



