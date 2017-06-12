autoevolution

Harley-Davidson Reveals New Street Rod Dragster

 
12 Jun 2017
by
The Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle/Vance & Hines drag racing team hit the strip at Old Bridge Township Raceway Park this weekend on a new machine inspired by the Street Rod.
Powered by the liquid-cooled High Output Revolution X 750 engine with a suspension that’s tuned for maneuvering through city traffic, the new Harley-Davidson Street Rod was a perfect inspiration for the menacing lines of the carbon fiber racing bodywork the drag team will be wearing from now on.

"With its muscular stance, high-performance engine and hot-rod inspired styling, the new Street Rod motorcycle is the perfect vehicle to carry Harley-Davidson's championship winning Pro Stock Motorcycle program forward on the race track and in the showroom," said Scott Beck, Harley-Davidson Global Brand Director.

The new competition bodywork was designed at the Harley-Davidson Design Studio in Milwaukee in collaboration with Vance & Hines Motorsport and was even wind-tunnel tested at Wichita State University during its development.

New looks go best with improved performance, so, along with the new bodywork, riders Andrew Hines and Eddie Keawiec also rode on a new chassis for the first time at Englishtown.

"The launch of the new Street Rod motorcycle was the perfect opportunity to give our championship winning drag bikes new bones," said H-D Screamin' Eagle/Vance & Hines crew chief Matt Hines. "We used CAD and other digital tools to design a new chassis that minimizes weight while maximizing strength and rigidity. Track testing confirmed that the new bikes are aerodynamically sound and these new bikes run as great as they look with the sleek new body."

The Harley-Davidson Screamin' Eagle/Vance & Hines team will campaign the new Street Rod drag bikes for the remainder of the 2017 NHRA Mello Yellow Drag Racing Series.

Krawiec, a three-time NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle champion (2009, 2011-12) currently leads the series with 306 points and scored a final-round win at the season-opener in Gainesville, Fla. Hines, a five-time NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle champion (2004-06, 2014-15) is third in the current season standings with 230 points.
