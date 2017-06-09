BMW Motorrad Lets You Test Ride Bikes On Road And Track This June

The Southern California BMW Motorcycle Dealers decided to take test riding to a new level. They will offer riders real-world opportunities to experience the comfort, safety, and performance of their bikes on both the road and track this month.





The demo day will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at one of the best known gathering places among motorcyclists around the world - Newcomb’s Ranch.



On the next day, June 25, the Southern California Motorcycle Dealers and Fastrack Riders will open the 5th Annual RR Fest at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA.



Some of the best coaches and riders, including



The BMW Motorrad Demo truck will be there too, allowing for qualified attendees to pick up any motorcycle from the lineup and give it a test ride around for free.



The event, which is open to all brands and types of motorcycles, will feature vendors and demonstrations, as well as a custom bike show. A well-known DJ from the Long Beach Area will be spinning tunes all day to keep the crowd revved up.



Registrants for the track day can save $50 off the regular price of $279 and receive a commemorative T-shirt if they sign up at a Southern California motorcycle dealer. There is no charge for non-track day participants.



