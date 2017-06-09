autoevolution

BMW Motorrad Lets You Test Ride Bikes On Road And Track This June

 
9 Jun 2017, 12:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The Southern California BMW Motorcycle Dealers decided to take test riding to a new level. They will offer riders real-world opportunities to experience the comfort, safety, and performance of their bikes on both the road and track this month.
BMW Motorrad will present its full line of current models on June 24 for riders to take them on the challenging curves of the Angeles Crest Highway. Participants will also get a close encounter with the all-new 2018 BMW G 310 R, which will be on display, along with the new C Evolution electric scooter which makes its West Coast debut.

The demo day will be held from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at one of the best known gathering places among motorcyclists around the world - Newcomb’s Ranch.

On the next day, June 25, the Southern California Motorcycle Dealers and Fastrack Riders will open the 5th Annual RR Fest at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, CA.

Some of the best coaches and riders, including BMW Motorrad Motorsports Advisor and test rider Nate Kern, will aid participants in exploiting the full potential of their S 1000 RRs in a safe, traffic-free environment during the full track day.

The BMW Motorrad Demo truck will be there too, allowing for qualified attendees to pick up any motorcycle from the lineup and give it a test ride around for free.

The event, which is open to all brands and types of motorcycles, will feature vendors and demonstrations, as well as a custom bike show. A well-known DJ from the Long Beach Area will be spinning tunes all day to keep the crowd revved up.

Registrants for the track day can save $50 off the regular price of $279 and receive a commemorative T-shirt if they sign up at a Southern California motorcycle dealer. There is no charge for non-track day participants.

To register for the Newcomb’s Ranch event click here. The track day registration form can also be found here.
bmw r ninet urban g/s BMW motorcycles street bike bike racing
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78