Alpinestars Delivers Supertech R 99Camo Jorge Lorenzo Replicas

 
12 Jun 2017
by
The return of the MotoGP in Montmelo this weekend marked a perfect time for Alpinestars to put out yet another new limited edition Supertech R racing boot, this time paying homage to Jorge Lorenzo, a rider who has a rich history at the iconic race track.
At only 20 years of age, in 2008, Jorge made his MotoGP debut at the GP of Qatar. Right from the start, he made it clear that winning was his number one objective as he managed to score a second-place finish.

Over 100 podiums, 44 wins, and 3 MotoGP Championships later, Jorge sets his sights on joining a fine selection of Grand Prix legends to win the Championship with two manufacturers after joining Ducati for the 2017 season.

Although his 99Camo Supertech Rs haven’t touched the podium in the last race, Alpinestars is putting out a limited edition Jorge Lorenzo replica boots for us mortals to enjoy.

The new boots offer the same construction as the standard Supertech R while coming in a special red and black livery. The technical microfiber upper construction offers great flexibility while the microfiber main shell ensures high levels of water-resistance, durability, and weight savings are possible.

The redesigned front flex area is constructed from over-injected TPU on a breathable mesh with shaped reliefs to improve abrasion resistance and allow natural forward and backward movements.

Protection wise, the newly designed external TPU shin plate is ergonomically shaped wrapping around the outer calf and is designed to spread and dissipate impact energy across the entire surface.

Integrated replaceable TPU/aluminum toe sliders feature new easy screw fixing systems for quick swapping while providing increased feedback and protection for the outer toe box.

A replaceable polymer heel plate slider protects from impact and reduces friction in the event of a crash while an internal bio-mechanical ankle brace works with the outer structure of the boot to form a protective system allowing full and free movement of the foot, ankle, and leg.

The Limited Edition Alpinestars 99Camo Supertech R boots are available in sizes ranging from 42 to 46 and can be had for $499.95.
protective gear motorcycle safety bike racing MotoGP
 
