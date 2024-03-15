Semi-Official Mercedes-Maybach Dawning Alpha Imagines a Hyper-Luxurious Grand Tourer

Suppose the Mercedes-AMG subsidiary is allowed to have a pinnacle of performance and technology with the ONE limited-production plug-in hybrid sports car. Why shouldn't Mercedes-Maybach get the same credentials with a hyper-luxurious grand tourer?
Mercedes-AMG is the high-performance vehicle manufacturer subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz AG, and it is independently located in Affalterbach, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. Originally an independent company, it always had a knack for developing and engineering performance improvements for Mercedes automobiles. It became part of Mercedes in 1999 through a controlling interest and then a wholly owned subsidiary since 2005.
Today, it builds or modifies an entire roster of models, starting with the compact A-Class, CLA, and GLB models and culminating with big nameplates like the S 63, G 63, or the GT 4-Door Coupe. Obviously, its counterpart in terms of extreme luxury is none other than the Mercedes-Maybach sub-brand, which returned to life with the S-Class version in 2015. Currently, it makes rivals jealous with models like the Maybach GLS 600, S 580 or S 680, as well as the all-electric EQS 680 SUV, among others.
Obviously, while Mercedes probably doesn't want that, some vehicle series do cross-share AMG and Maybach models. As such, it might be possible to reach a certain conundrum and have to decide between high performance and extreme luxury. However, someone decided that, in fact, we should have both – and even decided to take matters into their own hands. Or rather at the tip of their CGI brush, as it turns out because this is a case for the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Usually, that parallel universe of vehicular CGI involves independent designers, but this is not the case on this occasion.
More precisely, the good folks over at Car Design World (aka cardesignworld on social media) tipped us off to this semi-independent design project by artist Devashish Deshmuk. Better known as devashish_deshmukh on social media, this pixel master was for a while an Exterior Design Intern at Mercedes-Benz AG (Mercede-Benz IDC Europe in Nice, France), and during that time, his work led to the creation of the Mercedes-Benz Dawning Alpha, a vision of the future for a sleek grand tourer that would combine the best of both worlds from both AMG and Maybach.
Obviously, that involves the style and elegance of a low-slung Maybach coupe and the high performance expected of AMG creations. Most likely, judging by the lack of a radiator grille and an exhaust system at the rear or the sides, this exotic GT would also feature an all-electric powertrain, a step up from the hypercar-level PHEV setup of the Mercedes-AMG One. In that case, we suggest something on par with the Rimac Nevera, at the very least…
