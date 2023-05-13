'See-Through' Renderings Reward Our Car Affliction With the Beauty of Transparency

When you think of supercars and hypercars like the all-new Lamborghini Revuelto or Pagani Utopia, a big part of the allure is also due to the exquisite body design, right? But what if you could take that out of the equation?
When I was a teenager, as a passionate nerd of all things that run, jump, swim, fly or go fast, I loved planes, cars, boats, submarines, and superheroes – of course. The latter obsession was easy to understand why – they had abilities like running as fast as a hypercar, swimming as deep as remote-controlled ocean divers, or flying as acrobatic as the latest generation fighter jet. But, one day, when I was thinking about Superman's abilities, I blushed – what if the character secretly spied on ladies and used his powerful X-ray vision to check out what was underneath their clothes?
Well, hopefully, he never used those marvelous powers for nefarious reasons – but that also got me thinking years later about the opportunity for transparency – in the automotive world. And it was all because someone put me in Superman's place – albeit solely in CGI. Meet Pham Huy, the Turin-based Vietnamese pixel master known as huydrawingcars on social media. He usually dabbles with ideation sketches of his most beloved supercars – which, more often than not, include everything from the world of Lamborghinis and Paganis and McLarens, among others.
Now, though, the pixel master decided to pause his colorful 'doodles' in favor of fully flavored 3Ds. But they are still bearing a signature mark because he embarked on a novel 'see-through' series at the end of March. The original post was for a Lamborghini Sian because, at the time, there was no 3D model of the all-new Revuelto V12-powered plug-in hybrid flagship – but no worries, he also got down to it when the time was ripe. And, because it was too cool not to watch how many more cars he could come up with, we sat and waited for the CGI expert to conclude this fresh experience.
As such, we gathered in the gallery above all of the transparent supercars and hypercars he rendered so far, including the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 mid-engine hybrid, the limited production Ferrari Daytona SP3 two-door Targa Top, the amazing Bugatti Bolide, the bonkers Koenigsegg Jesko, the 'daily-driven' McLaren or the P1, the intricate Pagani Utopia and Huayra, the old but still rocking Lexus LFA, or the ultimate roadster – aka the Bugatti Mistral, plus the Lambo Revuelto, or even the Bugatti la Voiture Noire!
Of course, these are all wishful-thinking ideas, but they look great on living room walls, right? So, which one is your favorite transparent supercar or hypercar?
