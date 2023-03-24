Second Bagger Racing Series Kicks Off in May, Much Poorer Than King of the Baggers

There is no doubt bagger racing is becoming a major source of weekend excitement for American motorcycle lovers. Especially given how both King of the Baggers and the Bagger Racing League (BRL) pit against each other two of the most high-profile motorcycles made by eternal rivals Harley-Davidson and Indian.
The biggest series dedicated to this type of motorcycle is of course the King of the Baggers. This year, the competition is the largest yet and spreads for 14 races, taking place as double headers over seven distinct weekends.
We’ve already seen the first two races unfold earlier this month at the Daytona International Speedway. The current standings of the King of the Baggers has none of the Indian or Harley factory-backed teams and riders in the top positions - the first two belong to the Vance & Hines Racing team, and the third to Team Saddlemen.
The next races of King of the Baggers take place at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta on the weekend of April 21, and after that, a rather long break will follow, until June. Luckily, May brings with it the start of the second series dedicated to this kind of motorcycle, the Bagger Racing League (BRL). True, a much poorer one, at least in the number of races to be held
Back in 2022, the competition saw Harleys and Indians (in fact, this is a series exclusive to these two brands) chasing each other down American tracks in three races, and that’s the same number we’ll get this year as well. BRL kicks off on the weekend of May 6 at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex with a double header, while the third race of the showdown is yet to be announced.
Last year we had Harleys and Indians packed in six classes, and that’s what we’re going to get this year as well. The organizers did not specifically say what the classes will be in 2023, but they’ll likely be the same as before. That means Lite Weight Twins, Big Twins, Pro Stock Bagger, Bagger GP, F/S Cup and ATU.
For now, it’s unclear who will take part in this year’s races. The previous season saw a total of 17 riders take part, with Shane Narbonne riding his Harley-Davidson to the win.
Several of the riders that took part in 2022’s BRL are now also involved in the current King of the Baggers series. They are Cory West, Hawk Mazzotta, Patricia Fernandez, Shane Narbonne, and Brian Shields.
BRL will announce openings for 2023 race registration soon, so keep an eye out over the coming weeks if you want to see who will be chasing the title this year. Spectator tickets availability and pricing will also be made public at a later date.
