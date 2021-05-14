2017 Indian Stars and Stripes Is a Custom Bagger Like No Other, Harleys Included

Baggers are all the craze these days, not because of the bike makers behind them coming up with something new to throw into the fray, but because of a series of dedicated racing events. The fact that we see things like this here custom motorcycle helps add to the hype.
This incredibly patriotic-looking machine popped up for sale this week on DuPont Registry, and even if not many things about it have been revealed, it is a custom Indian bagger we simply cannot pass. Especially given how in recent months, we’ve literally flooded you with builds of this nature, based on bikes made by the other guys, the ones in Milwaukee.
Officially titled 2017 Indian Custom Bagger Stars and Stripes, the motorcycle is described as a “one of a kind meticulous build with hand-painted stars and stripes.” Allegedly, the stripes are there somehow to honor Evel Knievel and his exploits all those years ago.
The unnamed shop behind this build went all out on making this two-wheeler a unique one-off. The massive, flowing body kit of the thing comes mostly in white—a color one doesn’t usually see on a motorcycle—offset by hand-painted stars and stripes. The massive 30-inch front wheel adds a bit of contrast thanks to its blue rim and red spokes, a hue also found on the retro-looking seat fitted on the build.
The massive bags out back hide 4 audio speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer connected to the factory Ride Command touch screen.
Riding on a custom air ride suspension, the Stars and Stripes bagger is a unique sight in the custom bike world. With a little over 1,100 miles (1,770 km) on the clock, it is now for sale. Sadly, the price the owners are asking for it will only be revealed to those interested in a purchase.
