2022 Bagger Racing League Limited to Just Three Races, Harleys and Indians All Over

Over the past three years or so, the American public seems to have found a healthy appetite for bagger racing. As a result of that (or perhaps as the cause?) this year’s motorcycle racing calendar has several series dedicated to this type of motorcycle, with the most high-profile being King of the Baggers and the Bagger Racing League (BRL).
The former is the more visible and larger event, and kicked off back in March, during the massive Daytona 200 event. The former won’t start, as per an announcement made this week, until early May.
This year’s Bagger Racing League will have just three races, kicking off at the Utah Motorsports park on May 13. Round two takes place at the Milwaukee Mile Speedway a long time after that, on September 1, and the final outing will be at Daytona International Speedway in October.
BRL will have six classes for the series, namely Lite Weight Twins, Big Twins, Pro Stock Bagger, Bagger GP, F/S Cup and ATU. Teams and riders interested in taking part can already register for the May race.
“This segment of motorcycling is vital to the industry. The Bagger Racing League is fantastic racing content, and we are looking forward to making it better together,” said in a statement Tim Cotter, director of MX Sports, which handles BRL promotions, marketing and event organization.
“MX Sports is eager to assist the Bagger Racing League in all phases of their operation.”
Aside for the race itself, the organizers also promise during the events daily stunt shows, a vendor row and all sorts of dedicated shops, just like you’d expect to find during such a gathering of enthusiasts.
The field of racers is to be made exclusively of Harley-Davidson and Indian motorcycles, as the series describes itself as the only one exclusively dedicated to the two brands.
