First Bagger Racing League Race Goes to Harley-Davidson by a Tiny Margin

On June 27, the inaugural Bagger Racing League (BRL) event took place at the Utah Motorsports Campus in Grantsville. Like in the other series, King of the Baggers, this one was a battle between Harley-Davidson and Indian machines and riders.
Unlike King of the Baggers, where riders go after each other in a single race, BRL comprises five classes: Hooligan GP, Big Twin GP, Stunt GP, Premier Class Bagger GP, and Pro Stock Bagger.
The eyes of the people on-site for the event were, of course, affixed on the last two classes, which allow entry of proper bagger motorcycles, equipped with a fairing and bags. It is here where the most fierce battles were fought and won.
The Premier Bagger class race, which was the main event, went to rider Michael Barnes with Hoban Brothers Racing/DTF Performance Harley-Davidson. He rode a race-prepped Road Glide to the win, ending the race just 0.356 seconds ahead of S&S/Indian Motorcycles’ Tyler O’Hara—both riders take part in King of the Baggers as well, but there Barnes seems not to manage things as well as he did this past weekend.
It’s worth mentioning Harley led the field for the entire 8-lap duration of the race, despite the fact the Indian trailed at times inches behind.
In the BRL race, O’Hara was the only one on the back of an Indian to complete the race, with all the other eight riders chasing the win on the backs of Harleys.
Below you can find the Premier Bagger class race results in the inaugural Bagger Racing League race in Utah.
1. Michael Barnes (Hoban Brothers Racing/DTF Performance Harley-Davidson)
2. Tyler O’Hara (S&S Indian)
3. Cory West (Saddlemen Racing/Slyfox Harley-Davidson)
4. Ben Bostrom (Feuling Parts Harley-Davidson)
5. Jake Johnson (Alloy Art Harley-Davidson)
6. Shane Narbonne (Trask Performance Harley-Davidson)
7. Patricia Fernandez (Saddlemen Racing Indian)
8. Anthony Sollima (Speed Merchant Harley-Davidson)
9. Zack Nation (Zack Nation Racing Harley-Davidson)
