Harley-Davidson Leads Indian, Good Shot at Being Crowned King of the Baggers

With three riders on the back of its machines ending the Road America race this past weekend on top, Harley-Davidson managed to seize the lead in the standings of the very short King of the Baggers series, sending Indian all the way to third position.
As most of you already know by now, King of the Baggers started out as a sort of a demonstration race last year at Laguna Seca. That race saw just a couple of Indian riders taking on a field of Harleys, and eventually claiming the day.
The race was so successful that MotoAmerica, the group behind it, decided to turn it into a series for 2021. They initially announced a 5-race calendar, but then trimmed that down to three.
The first race in this inaugural season was held at Road Atlanta, where the same Indian rider that claimed the win last year, Tyler O’Hara, climbed to the top of the podium. During the second race, at Road America this past weekend, O’Hara’s bike broke down, so he was forced to abandon, leaving Harley factory team rider Kyle Wyman a clear path to victory, and to the first place in the series standings.
Right now, things look a bit like this. With just one race left in the season, scheduled for the weekend of July 9 at Laguna Seca, Kyle Wyman comes first, with 45 points, followed by another Harley-Davidson rider, Vance & Hines’ Hayden Gillim, with 29 points.
It is only in the fourth position we find O’Hara, who scored no points this weekend and is left with just 25 of them to his name. The only other Indian rider taking part, Frankie Garcia, is one step higher in the rankings, coming third with 27 points.
Below you can find the list of riders and their positions in the standings, and a video highlighting the race at Road America
- 1. Kyle Wyman - 45p (Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson)
- 2. Hayden Gillim - 29p (Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson)
- 3. Frankie Garcia - 27p (RSD Indian)
- 4. Tyler O’Hara - 25p (S&S Indian)
- 5. Travis Wyman - 20p (Screamin’ Eagle Harley-Davidson)
- 6. John Sueberling - 19p (Mad Monkey Motorsports Harley-Davidson)
- 7. Eric Stahl - 19p (Jiffy Tune Racing Harley-Davidson)
- 8. Danny Eslick - 13p (Rossmeyer Daytona Racing Harley-Davidson)
- 9. Zack Nation - 10p (Zack Nation Racing Harley-Davidson)