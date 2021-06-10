Harley and Indian Baggers to Race Each Other on Pay-per-View on June 27

Last year, the very first King of the Baggers race set record audience numbers for MotoAmerica, on all social media platforms. So significant was the impact that the organizers decided to go for a full bagger racing series in 2021, with the second event scheduled for this weekend at Road America.
Another racing show dedicated to Indian and Harley-Davidson baggers takes place later in the month, though. It’s the first-ever Drag Specialties Battle of the Baggers organized by the Bagger Racing League. The event takes place at Utah Motorsports Complex on June 27.
Unlike King of the Baggers, Battle of the Baggers will be available on pay-per-view, thanks to a deal the league signed with streaming service Fite. To get access, you’ll have to pay $14.99.
That might seem a bit much, but there’s one important aspect to take into consideration. Whereas King of the Baggers so far comprises just seven riders, who go after each other in a single race, Battle of the Baggers will feature no less than 50 riders and over 20 teams, going after the win in five classes.
First up, we have Hooligan GP, where any V-twin-inspired motorcycle can race. Then comes Big Twin GP, which allows entry to any large-displacement big twin bikes, followed by Stunt GP, where points are awarded based on the most spectacular burnouts, drifts, and wheelies.
Third in line is Premier Class Bagger GP, where entrants can field motorcycles equipped with a fairing and bags and Pro Stock Bagger, with about the same requirements.
If you plan on seeing the event first hand, and not from the comfort of your home, know that a full two-day pass for the event will set you back $69,99. If you go for the VIP way, which comes with two tickets, three-night accommodation, and separate entrance, you’ll have to pony up $2,399 for the honor.
