Would You Trust an Electric Fire Truck? Hint: It’s Already Here, Doing Its Job

It’s time to meet the first electric fire truck in service in North America, the Pierce Volterra zero-emissions pumper that is already performing its duties with the City of Madison Fire Department in Wisconsin. Green, but still mean, this electric fire and emergency truck is paving the way for future electric vehicles that will transform local public services.
Under the Pierce Manufacturing and Oshkosh Airport Products brands, Oshkosh has launched not just one, but 2 new electric trucks that integrate the Volterra platform. The first Pierce Volterra zero-emissions pumper is already in service at Station 8, which is considered Madison’s busiest fire station, while the Striker® Volterra performance hybrid Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) vehicle will soon be presented at airports in the U.S.
The Pierce Volterra fire truck is made with an Oshkosh patented parallel-electric drivetrain that can allow driving in zero-emissions mode, when powered by the integrated onboard batteries, or that can be coupled to the internal combustion engine, for uninterrupted power. The 155 kWh battery pack was specifically included to meet the needs of a full shift at the fire station, where charging infrastructure has already been implemented.
Built on an Enforcer custom chassis, this electric truck has 6 seats and, according to Oshkosh, it offers more space and better visibility. With a maximum weight of 42,000 lbs (19,000 kg) and a 500 gallons (1,890 liters) water tank, the Volterra fire truck is ready to take on the most challenging emergency tasks.
The idea was to develop a vehicle that would be revolutionary in terms of environment safety, but also equally capable as a standard version, and it looks like it’s a success. According to officials from the City of Madison Fire Department, this electric fire truck allows them to perform their duties the best way possible and also reduce emissions, because it combines the traditional pumper configuration with an innovative electric platform.
With this successful introduction of electric vehicles for the fire and emergency market, it probably won’t be long until we’ll see this happening at more fires stations across the U.S.
