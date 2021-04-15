Harley-Davidson and Indian Baggers to Go After Each Other in New Race

Last year, 11 Harley-Davidson motorcycles were pitted against just two Indian Challengers at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca track. It was for the first time when such motorcycles were allowed to race there, and the feeling everyone got when seeing the two-wheelers chase each other was so intense that 2020's single race is now an entire series.
Although tiny in size (just three races last time we checked, down from the initial five announced at the beginning of the year), the so-called King of the Baggers is a MotoAmerica event, open to all qualified AMA license holders. But it will not be the only competition where we’ll get to see such bikes racing in the coming months.
The American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA) announced this week it too goes down the bagger path. Starting this weekend, during the Streets of Willow event in Rosamond, California, it too will host a class dedicated to baggers.
To be run as part of the 2021 Bridgestone National Historic Cup Road Race Series, the event will follow the Bagger Racing League (BRL) rules, meaning some changes can be made to the machines, but the use of front fairings and hard-sided saddlebags is mandatory.
“Making room for the ‘Baggers’ as Director’s Choice classes will really enhance the motorcycle experience as we mix the fastest from the past with a new genre of racing. It’ll be a great showing of how motorcycle racing has evolved over the decades and is continuing to evolve,” said in a statement Alex Mock, AHRMA’s Road Racing Director.
"Plus, ‘Baggers’ are just flat-out, all-American cool and what better place to showcase them for the first time with AHRMA at our 25th Anniversary of the Corsa Moto Classica at Willow Springs!”
The Streets of Willow event takes place over the last two weekends of April. Full info on the bikes, races and riders can be found at this link.
