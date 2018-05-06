Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Teases SCG004CS

Revealed in November 2017, the SGC004 lineup will start with the S. A three-seat supercar supercar initially announced with a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8, the SCG004S is now confirmed to switch over to Nissan’s VR38DETT 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6.
It’s not always good news when this happens, but then again, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has made a name for itself both on the road and on the racing circuit. In the latest update on the SCG004, the automaker controlled by James Glickenhaus revealed that the S “will have around 700 horsepower.” The SCG004CS, which is coming for the 2020 model year, will have an output of “about 900 horsepower.”
What’s an SCG004CS, you ask? That would be the most extreme road-going version of the lineup, packing the motorsport know-how that will go into the racing car. Both models have been teased on Facebook, with the 004CS quoted for the GTE, GT3, and GT4 classes. Also on Facebook, SCG said that it will apply for entry at “Le Mans for 2019 but that will likely be for 003C in 2019 and 004C in 2020.”
Moving back to the SCG004S, the mid-engine interloper costs $400,000 and comes with a good ol’ manual transmission. Optional items for the 690-ish-HP supercar include the paddle-shift gearbox and “natural/tinted carbon,” whatever that’s supposed to mean. “We’re on track to begin building several prototypes in June” at the Sleepy Hollow Factory, where the Founders Edition will also be made.
In regard to the SCG004CS, the automaker doesn’t have a starting price at the present moment for the more extreme model. What Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus does have to offer, on the other hand, is confirmation for “S look and interior” and C “race exterior” with street-specification splitter and diffuser, as well as center-lock wheels. The SCG004S will be offered with the high-performance wheels as well.
The reason SCG switched from V8 to V6 is packaging (the more compact the engine, the better the aerodynamics) and the race-proven pedigree of the VR38DETT. On the other hand, the Nissan GT-R could get an all-new generation by 2020, which also means that the tried-and-tested VR38 will become obsolete.
