Scott Eastwood's Holiday With Henry Golding Included a Land Rover and a Helicopter

Actors Scott Eastwood and Henry Golding were just in Saudi Arabia, where they visited the site of an upcoming film and TV studio complex called Film AlUla. But their trip also included some sightseeing, rides in vintage Land Rover Defenders and helicopters.
A series of high-profile names from Hollywood visited the construction site AlUla this week after attending Saudi Arabia's second edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. Those included director Guy Richie, plus actors Lucy Hale, Scott Eastwood, and Henry Golding.
But Golding and Eastwood decided to make a trip of it and had a lot of fun visiting and sightseeing. Golding wrote on social media, “What an amazing trip... To be able to see the progression and beauty of a country warms the heart. Blown away at the richness of history we got to experience.”
Clint Eastwood’s son, Scott, shared the sentiment and posted that he felt like he was “on Mars” as he shared a video from their flight on a private helicopter, an AgustaWestland AW139.
The helicopter is powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6C-67C turboshaft engines, rated at 1,531 horsepower each, which helps it reach a cruise speed of 165 knots (191 mph / 306 kph), a maximum speed of 167 knots (193 mph / 310 kph), with a range of 573 nautical miles (659 mi / 1,061 km). It has enough room for up to 15 passengers, with one or two crew members.
And it looks like both got a chance to get behind the wheel of a vintage Land Rover Defender 110 on a safari. Scott shared a picture of himself in the driver's seat of a light green off-roader with brown leather seats. Meanwhile, Holding shared a look at a blue one with black upholstery.
The construction site they visited, Film AlUla, is set to become a big film and TV studio complex. The studio will spread over approximately 330,000 square feet (30,000 square meters) and is expected to be fully functional by the fourth quarter of 2023. It's located in northwest Saudi Arabia and is home to two mountain ranges, three volcanoes, plus the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra.
And Scott Eastwood and Henry Golding got a chance to see it at the beginning, and they have the pictures to prove it.
But Golding and Eastwood decided to make a trip of it and had a lot of fun visiting and sightseeing. Golding wrote on social media, “What an amazing trip... To be able to see the progression and beauty of a country warms the heart. Blown away at the richness of history we got to experience.”
Clint Eastwood’s son, Scott, shared the sentiment and posted that he felt like he was “on Mars” as he shared a video from their flight on a private helicopter, an AgustaWestland AW139.
The helicopter is powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6C-67C turboshaft engines, rated at 1,531 horsepower each, which helps it reach a cruise speed of 165 knots (191 mph / 306 kph), a maximum speed of 167 knots (193 mph / 310 kph), with a range of 573 nautical miles (659 mi / 1,061 km). It has enough room for up to 15 passengers, with one or two crew members.
And it looks like both got a chance to get behind the wheel of a vintage Land Rover Defender 110 on a safari. Scott shared a picture of himself in the driver's seat of a light green off-roader with brown leather seats. Meanwhile, Holding shared a look at a blue one with black upholstery.
The construction site they visited, Film AlUla, is set to become a big film and TV studio complex. The studio will spread over approximately 330,000 square feet (30,000 square meters) and is expected to be fully functional by the fourth quarter of 2023. It's located in northwest Saudi Arabia and is home to two mountain ranges, three volcanoes, plus the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra.
And Scott Eastwood and Henry Golding got a chance to see it at the beginning, and they have the pictures to prove it.