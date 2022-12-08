GMC Launches the Yukon AT4 in Mexico, Costs Over $100,000

The AT4 trim level joins the Yukon lineup in Mexico, with prices kicking off at 2,022,400 pesos or 102,755 freedom eagles at current exchange rates. Higher up the spectrum, the Denali and Denali XL can be purchased for 2,061,900 and 2,142,900 pesos (make that $104,765 and $108,880).
"GMC is completing its move into the premium off-road space in our country by adding the AT4 to the Yukon lineup," said Angel Pacheco, premium brands marketing manager at General Motors Mexico. “For this variant, we have listened to our customers and ensured that the vehicle meets their lifestyle needs by adding extra capacity and technology.”
The only powertrain available is the 6.2-liter small block, a naturally-aspirated lump that cranks out 420 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque at 4,100 revolutions per minute. Gifted with the Dynamic Fuel Management system that operates in 17 different patterns, this engine is connected exclusively to a 10-speed automatic transmission developed by the Ford Motor Company. The 10L80 can handle up to 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) completely stock.
As expected of a luxury-oriented utility vehicle with off-road bragging rights, four-wheel drive is standard. A two-speed transfer case also needs to be mentioned, along with Magnetic Ride Control for improved ride quality, handling, and off-pavement shenanigans. 20-inch aluminum wheels mounted with all-terrain rubber boots, skid plates where it matters, red-painted tow hooks, GMC Pro Safety Plus, Jet Black upholstery with Brandy inserts, LED exterior lights, and a 15-inch HUD are featured.
The list of standard goodies further includes nine-speaker audio with active noise cancellation, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, plus eight-way power adjustments for the driver and front passenger seats. Available in a total of nine exterior colors, the Yukon AT4 is equipped with seven airbags: two front and two side, two curtain, and one front center airbag. Infotainment comes in the guise of a 10.2-inch touchscreen unit, joined by a pair of optional 12-inch screens for the second row.
