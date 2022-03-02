Chelsea Star Ross Barkley Can't Stay Away From His Phone, Gets Driving Ban for It

Chelsea player Ross Barkley loves his phone as much as any other modern human, using it even when it's illegal to do so. So, the police decided to give him a helping hand and gave him a fine and driving ban. Now he can spend six months speaking on the phone and texting without even worrying about driving.
On March 1, Premier League star Ross Barkley, who plays Chelsea as a midfielder, was disqualified from driving for six months. This is a direct result of him using his phone while in the driver's seat in Wadsworth, South West, London, last July.
Since the Barkley couldn’t stay away from his phone, police decided to give him a fine, which reportedly amounts to £333 ($444) fine, plus a £34 ($45) surcharge, and £100 ($135) in costs at the behind-closed-doors hearing at Bromley Magistrates yesterday, on March 1.
The Chelsea star, 28, also received six penalty points on his license. The driving ban, however, was handed out for his “repeat offending.” He had previously received points and fines for speeding.
Even before getting the result of the official hearing, Barkley reportedly hired a driver, The Sun reports, probably expecting this outcome.
A source talked to the media outlet and shared Barkley took all the measures to make sure he’ll get to and from training. They said: “A driver has been brought in to help. He loves the vehicle so he’ll be gutted, but he’s had plenty of warnings over the years and he’s now totted up enough points for a ban.”
At the moment of the incident, according to the same outlet, he was reportedly driving in a Mercedes-AMG model, although all publications have shared pictures of the star with a Land Rover Defender 110. In his collection, the Chelsea star seems to own a Range Rover, and a Bentley.
His SUV is part of Land Rover Defender 110’s completely reimagined generation, which came approximately three years after the brand had actually stopped production on the series. Unfortunately for Ross Barkley, it'll be quite a while until he gets to enjoy it from the driver’s seat again.
Since the Barkley couldn’t stay away from his phone, police decided to give him a fine, which reportedly amounts to £333 ($444) fine, plus a £34 ($45) surcharge, and £100 ($135) in costs at the behind-closed-doors hearing at Bromley Magistrates yesterday, on March 1.
The Chelsea star, 28, also received six penalty points on his license. The driving ban, however, was handed out for his “repeat offending.” He had previously received points and fines for speeding.
Even before getting the result of the official hearing, Barkley reportedly hired a driver, The Sun reports, probably expecting this outcome.
A source talked to the media outlet and shared Barkley took all the measures to make sure he’ll get to and from training. They said: “A driver has been brought in to help. He loves the vehicle so he’ll be gutted, but he’s had plenty of warnings over the years and he’s now totted up enough points for a ban.”
At the moment of the incident, according to the same outlet, he was reportedly driving in a Mercedes-AMG model, although all publications have shared pictures of the star with a Land Rover Defender 110. In his collection, the Chelsea star seems to own a Range Rover, and a Bentley.
His SUV is part of Land Rover Defender 110’s completely reimagined generation, which came approximately three years after the brand had actually stopped production on the series. Unfortunately for Ross Barkley, it'll be quite a while until he gets to enjoy it from the driver’s seat again.
Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley banned from driving for six months after being caught on his phone behind the wheel of his luxury Mercedes.https://t.co/PS3KVdzuQl— Andy Robinson (@andyrobinson123) March 2, 2022