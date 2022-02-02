Land Rover Defender Gets Wide Body Looks Thanks to Chelsea Truck Company

The most affordable Land Rover currently for sale is the Evoque. In the UK, it starts at £32,590 ($44,111 at the current exchange rate). The Defender starts at £57,590 ($77,948) if you consider the passenger derivatives. Land Rover charges £58,595 ($79,308) for the 110, and that is just the beginning. People looking for something more exclusive may ask Chelsea Truck Company for help, and it may have just what they are looking for: the Defender Wide Body.

57 photos