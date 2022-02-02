Land Rover Defender Gets Wide Body Looks Thanks to Chelsea Truck Company

The most affordable Land Rover currently for sale is the Evoque. In the UK, it starts at £32,590 ($44,111 at the current exchange rate). The Defender starts at £57,590 ($77,948) if you consider the passenger derivatives. Land Rover charges £58,595 ($79,308) for the 110, and that is just the beginning. People looking for something more exclusive may ask Chelsea Truck Company for help, and it may have just what they are looking for: the Defender Wide Body.
Chelsea Truck Company is a parent company to Kahn Design. With the Defender Wide Body, it asked Afzal Kahn for help. Both companies define the result as a “retro styling package" that is available for the Defender 90 and the Defender 110, whether powered by gasoline or diesel and in RHD or LHD.
According to the company, there are two specifications for this package. The Wide Body First Edition can be seen in the pictures with a gray Defender 90. It costs £35,000 over the retail value of any Land Rover Defender. In other words, an entry-level Defender 90 with this pack would cost £92,590 (£125,321), equivalent to the £57,590 of the car added to the £35,000 ($47,373) of package. However, it would not make sense to spend that much money on an entry-level derivative, would it?
The package includes two-piece front bumper vents, three-piece front bumper lower valance, a vented grille mask, a mudflap set, and 22-inch Type 57 RS forged alloy wheels. The most expensive bits of the package are probably the Quad Performance stainless steel exhaust system and the Extended Leather pack, with front and rear seats reupholstered in Red Designo Leather.
The retro appearance is reinforced by the hard cover for the spare tire in the back, the Volcanic Rock Black Pack, and the front and rear Carbon Wide Body wings. The beautiful paint that you can see in the gray Defender 90 in this article is called Signature Kahn Exterior Satin Finish.
Getting back to the price tag, the Defender 90 in these images costs £114,999 ($155,651). Without the £35,000 the package represents in this price tag, we are left with a car that originally cost £79,999 ($108,279). It also presents the P300 2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that was initially offered for the Defender. Checking the brand’s British website, it seems Land Rover decided to kill this mill, leaving just the six-cylinder options available apart from the V8.
Speaking of it, the more you would pay for this Chelsea Truck Company vehicle in the Defender 90 configuration would be for the Defender V8 Carpathian Edition. Costing £106,090 (143,593), the Wide Body First Edition package would make it reach £141,090 ($190,965). The Defender 110 V8 Carpathian Edition costs £108,790 ($147,247), leading its price to £143,790 ($194,620).
There’s also the option for the package that is simply called Wide Body. It adds £50,000 to the retail price of any Land Rover. That means it may go from £107,590 (£57,590+£50,000, or the equivalent to $145,623) to up to £158,790 (£108,790+£50,000, or $214,922).
This package can be seen in the black Defender 110 in our gallery. It presents 22-inch Mondial Retro light alloy wheels, a different hard cover for the spare tire, customized mudflaps, and satin black rear and front bumper centers. The black theme is extended to the Quad Performance exhaust system – presented in matt black – the lower part of the vehicle, and the Santorini black roof.
The Defender 110 in this example also received a Volcanic Orange extended leather package, a three-piece front bumper spoiler, front bumper vents, a front-grille mask, Chelsea Truck Company branding, and the same front and rear Carbon Wide Wings.
The Chelsea Truck Company states that each car can be personalized as the buyer wishes, which makes perfect sense if the goal is to make these cars unique. Land Rover fans with the deep pockets that demand make this proposition attractive.
