Tony Stewart's Ranch Is on the Market, It's More Than You Can Afford, Pal

While Formula 1 is the branch of motorsport with the highest budgets, things are not exactly poor for those who were in the top tiers of sports like NASCAR or IndyCar. For example, Tony Stewart's home is now on the market, and it is definitely something that few racers would be able to afford.
One might not see Lewis Hamilton or Max Verstappen buying a house in Tony Stewart's hometown of Columbus, Indiana. While Max would allegedly afford to get it on this year's pay and have a cool $10 million to spare, Lewis Hamilton definitely affords it if we consider the recent sale of his Manhattan penthouse. The two racers have known each other for years.
Regardless of who will buy Anthony Stewart's rustic-themed mansion, they will have 415 acres to enjoy around the 18,077 square feet (ca. 1,679 sq. meters), six-bedroom, home.
The property is currently listed for $30 Million, and it is six times more expensive than the second-most expensive one available for sale in the Bartholomew County in Indiana.
Previously, Tony Stewart presented his home of ten years on his YouTube channel, and it is called Hidden Hollow. As you can observe in the video, he has deer and elk roaming around, as well as fish swimming in the lake in front of his home.
As The Drive notes, the collection of helmets, NASCAR memorabilia, and other Stewart-branded gear is not included in the sale, as there is no word about those in the sales advert. It is believed that Stewart is selling his home due to the fact that he got married to NHRA's Leah Pruett, but that is both unconfirmed, and none of our business.
However, the virtual golf course, bar, bowling alley, and theater room are included. So is the waterfall, trout stream, and a massive freshwater aquarium.
There is also a workshop on the property, but Tony Stewart has refrained from keeping a massive car collection on the premises, apparently preferring to relax with different pastimes. After a life with cars, it is understandable why he does not have the property lined with project cars, right?
As the current owner described the property, it is the kind of place that you find incredibly quiet when you initially arrive, but your ears adjust to it over the years, and then you get to listen to the sounds of nature.
If the new owner wants to get away from it all, the Indianapolis International Airport is described to be less than an hour away, so that's that.
