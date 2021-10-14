Former NASCAR Winner Tony Stewart is going Drag Racing in the NHRA

Tony Stewart has driven his way into the history books in more than one way. The NASCAR alum had more than 60 victories before retiring from full-time driving. Now he's taking on a whole new discipline. NHRA Drag racing.
Next year we'll see two new teams backed by Tony Stewart and his "Tony Stewart Racing" brand. The teams will compete in the top fuel and funny car classes, respectively. The former will be driven by Leah Pruett. Pruett is engaged to Stewart.
Pruitt has been a part of drag racing in the NHRA for more than 25 years dating back to when she was just eight years old. She's also teamed up with Don Schumacher Racing to win the NHRA Factory Stock Showdown in 2018.
Being competitive in both versions of drag racing serves to prove that Pruett is well qualified for the job and capable of helping the team succeed. She currently has nine victories on the Top Fuel circuit.
The funny car will be driven by 39-time winner Matt Hagan. He's also the current reigning champion and is in a position to win again this season. Despite that overwhelming success, he seems excited to turn the page and get started with Stewart.
"This next chapter with Tony Stewart is one I’m excited for. I’m ready to go racing. That’s what I’m here to do. I’m jumping into this new program with two feet and I’m confident in the package we’re bringing into the 2022 season with TSR. Let’s make some history."... he said.
Stewart has made it clear that he'll be involved at the ground level too. "I want to be an integral part of it. And I don’t do things halfway. I go all in. But I’m smart enough to know that I don’t need to be a rookie owner and a rookie driver, so I made sure to get two of the best NHRA drivers in Leah and Matt. I’m going to lean on their experience so we can hit the ground running in 2022."
We're excited to see what this new pair of teams will do in 2022. Its first race will take place in February 2022 at Pomona Raceway.
Pruitt has been a part of drag racing in the NHRA for more than 25 years dating back to when she was just eight years old. She's also teamed up with Don Schumacher Racing to win the NHRA Factory Stock Showdown in 2018.
Being competitive in both versions of drag racing serves to prove that Pruett is well qualified for the job and capable of helping the team succeed. She currently has nine victories on the Top Fuel circuit.
The funny car will be driven by 39-time winner Matt Hagan. He's also the current reigning champion and is in a position to win again this season. Despite that overwhelming success, he seems excited to turn the page and get started with Stewart.
"This next chapter with Tony Stewart is one I’m excited for. I’m ready to go racing. That’s what I’m here to do. I’m jumping into this new program with two feet and I’m confident in the package we’re bringing into the 2022 season with TSR. Let’s make some history."... he said.
Stewart has made it clear that he'll be involved at the ground level too. "I want to be an integral part of it. And I don’t do things halfway. I go all in. But I’m smart enough to know that I don’t need to be a rookie owner and a rookie driver, so I made sure to get two of the best NHRA drivers in Leah and Matt. I’m going to lean on their experience so we can hit the ground running in 2022."
We're excited to see what this new pair of teams will do in 2022. Its first race will take place in February 2022 at Pomona Raceway.