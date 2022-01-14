Tony Stewart Racing Enters First NHRA Drag Racing Season, Here's Why it's Ground Breaking

Anthony Wayne Stewart, or Tony, as he'd much rather you refer to him, is mostly known for his exploits on NASCAR oval tracks. That includes his accomplishments as a driver as well as a team owner. But perhaps the most successful stock car driver of the 21st century is ready to prove he's not at all just a one-trick pony.
The latest partnership between Dodge/SRT and Tony Stewart's racing team for their inaugural season in National Hot Rod Association is living proof of his goal to be taken seriously over two uniquely American racing disciplines.
Dodge/SRT confirmed via press release that nine-time Top Fuel national event winner Leah Pruett will take the wheel of Stweart Racing's Top Fuel Dragster. Team racer and three-time NHRA Funny Car World Champion Matt Hagan will pilot the team's Dodge/SRT Hellcat funny car in 2022.
"I'm really pleased to have Dodge//SRT and Mopar as partners with our new NHRA venture as manufacturer and sponsor for our two entries in Top Fuel and Funny Car with Leah and Matt," says Tony Stewart, TSR team owner.
"It shows confidence in your program when an OEM wants to be on your team and for you to help support their program as well. They have obviously had a great relationship with both drivers for the last few years and to be able to continue that association is key to this team's success and a huge benefit to the continuity for everyone involved."
Pruett and Hagan represent the upper echelon of American professional drag racing free agents of recent memory. With a dozen NHRA titles to their name, it's a formidable force that every NHRA fan from coast to coast should have their sights on as favorites to win it all. Such an occurrence would assuredly make Tony Stuart an instant success in his first foray outside of NASCAR. Check back for more updates from the upcoming NHRA season right here on autoevolution.
