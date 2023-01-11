Scott Disick's New Ride Is a Black Rolls-Royce Ghost With Subtle Chrome Accents

Scott Disick has an extended car collection, but he always has more room for new models. And that is one of the reasons he has just added a dark Rolls-Royce Ghost to his garage.
Not long ago, Scott Disick and the Kardashian family’s dealership of choice, Platinum Motorsport, hinted at a new project with Disick. And now here it is: a brand-new Rolls-Royce Ghost.
In a lengthy video of nine minutes, we get to see the latest addition to Disick’s garage, which is a dark sedan that’s almost blacked out, save for a few chrome accents. With a Gloss Black paint job and matching black interior, the car kept some subtle chrome accents for a more elegant look. The chrome is still visible on the vertical slats of the radiator grille, which are also illuminated, all the Rolls-Royce badges, and the Spirit of Ecstasy up on the hood.
According to one of the co-founders of the custom auto shop, George Keshishyan, they fitted the luxury sedan with 24-inch forged aftermarket wheels from Forgiato in gloss black, gave it a lower suspension, partially removed the exterior chrome, sanded it, prepped it, painted it Gloss Black, and polished it. And the result is gorgeous.
As for the powertrain, things seem to have stayed the same as when the Ghost left the factory grounds in Goodwood, in the United Kingdom. It comes with the manufacturer’s 6.75-liter V12 engine which sends 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to both axles with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The Ghost is not just a luxury car that looks pretty, but it provides the utmost comfort both in the back seat and excitement behind the wheel. It can bring quite a thrill while going from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) because it takes just about 4.8 seconds to get there and has a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Besides a good look at the luxury sedan, in the video, we also see the two Platinum Motorsport co-founders, George and Jack, deliver the Ghost to Scott. There, we get a glimpse of the rest of his collection, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, McLaren 720S, and Ferrari F8 Spider, but they didn't "expose everything" since the garage was closed.
One of the first things Scott noticed, in comparison to his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which is also black and from the same auto shop, was the radiator grille. He commented that it "looks sick" and “crazy” compared to the black one on the SUV.
Despite the unfriendly weather conditions, the Platinum Motorsport co-founders and Disick reminisced about the beginning of their relationship, which included a custom Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.
And since they have been collaborating for over a decade, they decided to interview him on his inspiration for his cars. "Back in the day, I was more caught up with the cars and I had more time to think about it, so now with all the kids, I'm just like, make them black, make them look cool, brush some of the wheels," Disick admitted. But they always end up matching perfectly.
George also hinted that they have more things in store in the future, and we can't wait to see what other cars will grace Scott Disick's garage.
