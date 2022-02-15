Scania to Power a Hybrid-Electric Interceptor for High-Speed Police Operations

Law enforcement units in several parts of the world have been showing an increasing interest in clean energy alternatives for their official vehicles, over the past few years. From motorcycles and four-wheelers to helicopters and boats, the vehicles used by the police or other government bodies could also support the carbon neutrality goal, and this future interceptor is a great example of that.
Interceptors are patrol boats that can carry out interception missions, as well as anti-piracy tasks, border control and intelligence gathering, at high speeds and in harsh conditions. They are designed to be operated by the police and the military, but they can also be used for patrolling during sightseeing tours or in offshore windfarm operations.
Scania and Marell Boats want to take this type of watercraft to the next level, by also lowering its impact on the environment. The M17 Patrol will be an energy-efficient, high-speed boat equipped with Scania’s hybrid-electric propulsion system. Based on Marell’s M15 platform, which has won the “Interceptor of the Year” award for two years in a row, and is successfully being used by the Marine Police in Stockholm and the Greater Stockholm Fire Department, this new patrol boat will blend technical performance with eco-friendly propulsion.
Like all Marell vessels, the M17 Patrol features racing-inspired center steering, for optimal control, complemented by an ergonomically-designed cockpit. According to the builder, the raised foredeck offers stability when officers approach other vessels, while the lower aft deck facilitates boarding procedures for smaller vessels, or for launching other craft. The M17 Patrol also comes with optional ballistic protection for wheelhouse, and shields for passengers.
Through this partnership, Scania and Marell intend to show that vessels with a hybrid drive system are able to operate efficiently at high speeds, over long distances. The M17 Patrol is gearing up to be tested at speeds in excess of 55 knots (63 mph/101.8 kph) and in challenging sea conditions, before entering into service by the end of this year.
