Saved 1963 Ford Falcon Barn Find Was Sitting for 27 Years, Still in Good Shape

Ford officially launched the Falcon as a stand-alone model in 1960, and the first generation ended up being offered in plenty of body styles, including a 2-door sedan, hardtop, and convertible, 3-door station wagon, 4-door sedan, and 5-door station wagon. 22 photos



The first-generation Falcon could be ordered with a choice of three engines, namely 144ci (2.4-liter), 170ci (2.8-liter), and 260ci (4.3-liter) V8.



The 170ci is the powerplant that’s also powering the Ford Falcon Futura convertible that we have here, and which is essentially a barn find that was saved after being parked for no less than 27 years.



Still in pretty good shape but obviously needing a few repairs here and there, the Futura is really solid, according to the owner, and the engine still runs nicely, although the carburetor does need to be cleaned. The electric roof also works properly, and one of the first things you should take care of as the new owner of the car is the paint.



The odometer indicates just 27,000 miles (43,452 km), and the Falcon comes with tires that are still in good condition, though you might consider replacing them should you want to fully restore the Falcon.



The odometer indicates just 27,000 miles (43,452 km), and the Falcon comes with tires that are still in good condition, though you might consider replacing them should you want to fully restore the Falcon.

As for the price, the owner who posted the ad on Craigslist wants $14,999 for this Falcon, claiming that whoever brings it back to mint condition could end up getting double this price for the car. If you want to check it out in person, the Falcon Futura convertible is parked in Verona, New Jersey.

