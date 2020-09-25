The Jeep Wrangler Stuck on a Mountain Ridge Has Been Rescued, But Not by Ford

The mostly-stock Jeep Wrangler is probably the most famous car on the internet this week, after photos of its predicament were posted to several offroading Facebook groups earlier this week. No one knew what the driver had in mind when he dared cross the Razor Ridge outside of Loma Linda in California, but one thing was clear: halfway on the trail, he abandoned the vehicle after it became stuck, half-way hanging off into a deep ravine.
At the time the photos came out, theories about how this may have started were wild. Many believed the Wrangler must’ve been stolen or had been taken there for insurance fraud. Most just laughed off the driver’s foolishness and recklessness, and joked about the costs he will incur getting a helicopter to rescue the vehicle.
No choppah was needed after all. A local Jeep group, Jalados 4x4, offered to get the Wrangler out, and the result was an insane 20-minute rescue that involved heavy manpower, winches, straps and a lot of hey-ho-ing – and a very brave man to get behind the wheel and follow the team’s exact instructions until he was able to back it up again to solid (and less narrow) ground.
You can see the tense, insane recovery in the video at the bottom of the page. Of note is the fact that the person involved in the recovery is the same one who first posted the photos of the stuck Wrangler to Facebook (Jun Castro).
And here’s another, very interesting layer to the story: according to The Drive, before the SoCal rescue group came into the picture, Ford contacted the owner of the Jeep, identified as one Ricky Barba, to offer recovery free of charge. “We offered to help, and are glad the owner was able to safely recover their vehicle from the trail,” a Ford spokesperson confirms for the media outlet.
Apparently, Ford wanted to send in a helicopter and was planning to foot the bill for the job. Barba confirms for The Drive that Ford was in contact, with the media outlet speculating Ford might have had plans to turn this into an advert-style short film for the Bronco. Because the chance to rescue a Jeep with a helicopter and Broncos would have been marketing heaven.
Sadly for Ford, it wasn’t meant to be.
View this post on Instagram
Full 20 min recovery vid in my IG bio click the link..F Drivers super lucky he didn't lose his jeep lol... Props to @Jalados_4x4 crew for the recovery #jeep #overland #olaf #offroad #atv #falkentire #toyotire #yokohamatire #goodyear #rescue #recovery #insane #crazyshit #xj #jl #jk #jku #razorridge #bronco #4runner #pathfinder #adventure #jeeplife #mtb #nature #roughterrain #terrain #dirtlife #4x4 #rubicon
View this post on Instagram
Full recovery 20 min vid is on my YouTube click link in my IG Bio!.. F Whoever needs recovery and before you call for a chopper @jalados_4x4 is here to help... #jeep #overland #olaf #offroad #atv #falkentire #goodyear #toyotire #yokohamatire #rescue #recovery #insane #crazyshit #xj #jl #jk #jku #yj #bronco #4runner #pathfinder #adventure #jeeplife #mtb #nature #sunset #roughterrain #dirtlife #cantfixstupid #rubicon #jeeplife