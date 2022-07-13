Savannah Ooh Na-Na: This Superyacht Can Be Chartered for a Staggering $1 Million per Week

Remember the Savannah superyacht? We presented it to you back in November of 2020, when we discussed its design, its size, all the amenities and so on. What we didn’t discuss was price, and rest assured, this is one of the most expensive luxury boats in the world.
Built by Dutch shipyard Feadship and purchased by Swedish billionaire Lukas Lundin, the 273-foot-long Savannah superyacht demands annual running costs of about $14 million, as per Yachtbible, which would help explain its astronomical charter costs of $1 million per week – more than enough to offset those running costs.
She can host up to twelve guests and 24 crew members and is a former winner of the World Superyacht Awards. It even comes with a 9-meter-long swimming pool, a spa and an underwater lounge – the latter is something you certainly won’t find on most yachts, and that includes other luxury models.
Now, let’s look at some of its other toys, because there’s a whole bunch of them.
You get two Yamaha stand-up jet skis, two Sea-Doo Spark jet skis, a Sea-Doo Wake Waverunner, two jet surfs, two Laser sail boats, a double kayak, two single kayaks, four mountain bikes, seven scuba dive sets, four stand-up paddle boards, an inflatable slide and trampoline (plus many available inflatable towing toys), multiple water skis and wakeboards, extensive snorkeling equipment and plenty of footballs, frisbees, volleyball nets and so on.
It even has an onboard basketball court, which let’s face it, is pretty darn awesome, especially if you enjoy shooting hoops or if you happen to be a professional basketball player.
According to Imperial Yachts, Savannah is the world’s largest metallic-painted floating object, which is an absolutely awesome thing to brag about. Also, come to think of it, if money isn’t an issue and you don’t want to spend more than a week on board anyway, spending a million bucks on this baby suddenly doesn’t sound so ridiculous.
