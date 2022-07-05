Project Nacre Superyacht Slowly Coming to Life, Yours in 2025 for $53 Million

The world of superyachts is a fascinating one. Owning one of these majestic boats is like owning a luxury home out on the sea, a home that you can take with you on holiday or perhaps on a business trip. All you need is loads of money and a crew.
Some people prefer to keep their boats mostly stationary, in a marina or off the coast of some exclusive destination, but others actually do use these massive yachts for travelling over long distances. This is exactly the type of boat we found here, for sale through Imperial Yachts.
It’s called Project Nacre and it’s the brainchild of Van Oossanen Naval Architects (out of Holland) and the Milan-based Hot Lab design studio.
This superyacht is currently in construction, and according to the ad, it can be ready in about 24-26 months. It measures 62 meters (203 feet) in length, can accommodate 14 guests through 6 cabins, and it will cover 6,500 nautical miles, which is a lot.
The price? No less than 52 million euros, or a little over $53 million. It literally costs more than most Beverly Hills mansions.
Let’s look at a few more highlights, starting with the elongated exterior deck spaces and innovative hull design. The latter is dubbed the Fast Displacement Hull and as you can see, it helps create a dynamic-looking aesthetic. This hull design has been featured on other notable yachts, such as the Heesen Galactica Star. What’s great about it is that it allows for the same interior room as a traditional hull, while also offering increased performance and fuel efficiency.
Speaking of performance, Project Nacre is powered by two CAT 3512C engines, combining for a total of 4,024 horsepower (each engine is rated at 2,012 hp). Its cruising speed is said to be 12 knots, or just under 14 mph (22 kph).
Overall, this might not be a top 10 superyacht, but it’s definitely elite. We look forward to seeing it out on the water.
