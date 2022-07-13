Floyd Mayweather Takes Out His New Cullinan, Matches Its Lime Green Interior

Not long ago, former boxer Floyd Mayweather splashed on a brand-new Rolls-Royce Cullinan. After taking delivery, he took it out for a ride and wore a special outfit that matched its lime green interior.
Just a few days ago, Floyd Mayweather took to social media to showcase part of his watch collection and compliment his chef. But with all this display of wealth, the former professional boxer wanted everyone to know he’s also very relatable, so he hopped in a white Toyota Camry. Although he did admit that he has a “crazy, crazy car collection.”
But that’s as relatable as it gets because Mayweather has recently splurged on yet another Rolls-Royce Cullinan, although he owns several already. Priced at over $300,000, the behemoth can be found in different colors in Floyd Mayweather’s garage, which is worth millions.
His latest purchase was a collaboration with San Diego, California-based dealership Champion Motoring, which usually works with top-tier athletes and celebrities. The result is a very elegant-looking black SUV with a splash of lime-green color on the inside.
And now Floyd Mayweather posted a short video on his Instagram account, where he cruises in the Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a special outfit that matches its lime green interior.
Of course, the boxer promoter knows exactly the kind of performance the Cullinan has, which is the only SUV in Rolls-Royce's lineup. Under the hood, there is the brand’s powerful 6.75-liter twin-turbo engine, which sends 563 horsepower (570 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. With figures like these, the SUV can go to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and hit a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
Taking into account that Floyd Mayweather has a few of them, besides other powerful, expensive cars, one could say he and the Cullinan get along very well. Especially when they match.
