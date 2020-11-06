TRD and Modellista Have a Workout Each With 2021 Lexus IS, But Only in Japan

Sam Walton's 1979 Ford F-150 Gets Reimagined by Jay Leno and Walmart

It’s hard to ignore the influence of Sam Walton over the retail success story known as Walmart. The richest man in America for a brief period of time, Walton also happened to be a rather humble individual in many aspects. Take, for instance, his 1979 Ford F-150 bought for the purpose of driving from store to store. 9 photos



Alan also highlights an urban legend about touching the door handles of Sam’s truck. To the point, word has it that anyone who does it will be given the gift of frugality. You know, “you’ll learn to manage your business the way that Sam did.”



Business management – especially when it comes to retail – couldn’t be more different today, though. We live in a day and age where online is king and Amazon thrones over Walmart with a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion. Sam’s pride and joy is an established player in this segment, which is why the profit margins are low and why revenue by itself is a useless measure of market cap.



Alan, Leno, the replica, and the original truck are joined by an all-new Ford F-150 modified to mirror the design of Sam’s workhorse, sporting chrome hub caps complemented by steel wheels and a two-tone paint job that combines a luscious shade of red with white on the sides. It’s “got every option on it,” apparently, including dog boxes in the bed just like the original from the late ‘70s. Something that it doesn't have is teeth marks on the steering wheel, coming courtesy of Sam's dog.



A huge slice of Americana, the retail king’s truck still shows 65,000 miles as it did in 1992 when Sam died.



