A Lesson in French Sophistication With Jay Leno and a ‘49 Citroen Traction Avant

If Jay Leno weren’t a successful comedian, talk show host and gearhead, he could always give a teacher’s career a try. His most recent Jay Leno’s Garage video is a genuine lesson in automotive industry and French sophistication, with his relatively new 1949 Citroen Traction Avant serving as case study. 11 photos



The latest episode from Jay Leno’s Garage is available at the bottom of the page. Jay, looking slightly more bed-haired than usual, begins the episode in his garage, where he does a proper walk-around of the car. He explains that he didn’t care for the first-generation Avant because it had the 4-cylinder engine, which made it underpowered and, as such, not an adequate car for highway or L.A. traffic.



The ‘49 model, unlike the predecessor, has a 6-cylinder 2.9-liter engine with 3-speed manual transmission. It delivers some 76-80 hp and can top 70-75 mph (112-120 kph). The steering is rather heavy, but he doesn’t mind.



You can tell from the way Jay talks not only that he did his research on the classic (which is expected) but also that he deeply cares about cars – all of them, without exception. With this Avant, he goes to extreme lengths to underline what it is that makes it an iconic and revolutionary car, and what ultimately made it such a popular vehicle with anyone from businessmen to regular families and gangsters.



The monocoque body, independent suspension, front-wheel drive, the rack-and-pinion steering and the fact that it had a completely flat floor and plenty of space inside the cabin, are all features that make the Avant stand out. It is actually the first car of that era to feature all these things at once.



Leno’s Avant has some 58,000 km (36,039 miles) on the odo and is all-original and unrestored, with the exception of a few parts that had to be replaced or rebuilt on safety considerations. Before he bought it, the previous owner had kept it in storage since the mid-’70s, so it was in no condition of being taken out.



For a lesson in French sophistication in design and automotive industry, and proof that Leno’s love for cars burns deep, here is the video. One of the best part is where he explains that the Avant sedan is so impressive because it was designed in Paris, so it has a certain “light and intellectualism” about it. A romantic car with an equally romantic owner.



Unlike many other car collectors, Jay actually loves to drive his cars, so they're not sitting in a garage or in storage unloved. This one is no exception. He bought the Avant three years ago and is only the third owner, but he's been taking it on the road a lot in Los Angeles, enjoying the experience of riding in such a comfortable, spacious and elegant sedan.