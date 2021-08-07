Ryan Reynolds and Halo Warthog Stand Side by Side at "Free Guy" Premiere

Let me get right into this ordeal. Free Guy is the freshest movie starring Ryan Reynolds that has a plot centered around the life of a background character (NPC) in an open-world video game known as Free City. In the movie, Guy (Reynolds) realizes that he can break out of the NPC role and create his own rules to this thing we call life.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the idea of the film came about from co-writer Matt Lieberman by asking “What if you got cheat codes to life?” From there, this gaming easter-egg filled feature just snowballed into what it is today.
vehicle of the Halo series?
Ok, so there are Banshees, Ghosts, Scorpion Tanks, and even Wraiths in the game, but it’s the Warthog that players have spent the most time in during campaign modes. What exactly does a Warthog have to do with Ryan Reynolds and Free Guy? Well, since we haven’t seen the movie, nor have we worked with the backstage crew when developing the film, the only hint we have of the Warthog’s role and presence in the new film is from the tweet itself.
All the Halo tweet mentions is “Whether you're blasting your way through the streets of New Mombasa or stylishly cruising the highways of Free City, the versatile and venerable Warthog is always ready for action.” Other than this small mention, no other info has surfaced. Not even the trailers seem to show a Warthog in any of the scenes.
the Warthog you witnessed may have been a bit different from the ones witnessed in earlier Halo games. This is because the vehicle seen with Reynolds is the Warthog design from used by 343 Industries in other premiers and ventures.
If you check out the trailer below, you can get a very clear idea of how the movie is meant to develop and flow. It shows Guy (Reynolds) as a regular bank clerk that just so happens to be going through his usual day-in and day-out routine of getting robbed.
But, at one point, Guy starts to question the whole ordeal and even takes on one of the robbers. In the process, he acquires a special set of sunglasses that show him the world through different eyes. Powerups, health kits, even weapons are revealed. From here, all hell breaks loose, and the show starts.
As for Halo Infinite, that’s available Holiday 2021, but I still can’t wait to see the scene(s) where The Warthog makes its appearance in Free Guy, if it does. In the meantime, I've added another tweet from Halo’s page that shows a small mashup of Reynolds and "Halo" working together to... just watch the video.
