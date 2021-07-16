After Nearly Two Decades, IndyCar Is Finally Getting Its Own Game in 2023

It’s been almost two decades since IndyCar last got its own franchise. While F1 games have been rolled out every year, developers didn’t spare IndyCar the same effort – until now. Motorsport Games has recently announced a partnership with Indycar, which will result in developing a new Indycar game expected to debut in 2023.
June 2004 was the last time an officially licensed IndyCar had been developed. Titled IndyCar Series 2005, it was developed by Codemasters, the company behind F1’s official video game. Based on the 2003 IndyCar Series season, it received positive reviews at the time, but a follow-up never came.
While Indy cars have been featured in other video games such as Forza Motorsport, Gran Turismo, and iRacing, but now, we're getting the first fully licensed game, which is set to launch in 2023. The debut title is expected to be available on Xbox and PlayStation consoles and PC.
Motorsport Games does mention that the partnership with IndyCar includes an esports agreement which ”could kick off as early as this year.” The company, which is the Motorsport Network gaming division, is also a developer that works with Nascar, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the British Touring Car Championship, and it also has under the belt quite a few eSports partnerships with Le Mans, Formula E, Rallycross, and Nascar.
This new collaboration with Indycar will produce a brand new franchise that has been waited upon for 17 years by both motorsport fans and the gaming community. The leading open wheel racing series in North America boasts a growing roster of developing young talents as well as talented icons with an international reputation. Details on competitions that will include Indycar athletes are yet to be announced.
“I am super excited our fans will be able to bring the NTT IndyCar Series into their homes with this new video game franchise,” says Arrow McLaren SP driver Pato O’Ward who currently sits in second place in the championship standings. “This is such a great opportunity for fans to connect to our series even more, from watching us on the weekends to playing as us on their favorite tracks whenever they want.”
The wait’s over, folks! Well, almost, there’s still two years to go until we finally see the new IndyCar game being released. Until then, we’ll get a new Nascar game, as Motorsport Games recently confirmed. Nascar 21 will switch from Unity to the Unreal Engine for updated graphics and an overall more realistic design.
While Indy cars have been featured in other video games such as Forza Motorsport, Gran Turismo, and iRacing, but now, we're getting the first fully licensed game, which is set to launch in 2023. The debut title is expected to be available on Xbox and PlayStation consoles and PC.
Motorsport Games does mention that the partnership with IndyCar includes an esports agreement which ”could kick off as early as this year.” The company, which is the Motorsport Network gaming division, is also a developer that works with Nascar, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the British Touring Car Championship, and it also has under the belt quite a few eSports partnerships with Le Mans, Formula E, Rallycross, and Nascar.
This new collaboration with Indycar will produce a brand new franchise that has been waited upon for 17 years by both motorsport fans and the gaming community. The leading open wheel racing series in North America boasts a growing roster of developing young talents as well as talented icons with an international reputation. Details on competitions that will include Indycar athletes are yet to be announced.
“I am super excited our fans will be able to bring the NTT IndyCar Series into their homes with this new video game franchise,” says Arrow McLaren SP driver Pato O’Ward who currently sits in second place in the championship standings. “This is such a great opportunity for fans to connect to our series even more, from watching us on the weekends to playing as us on their favorite tracks whenever they want.”
The wait’s over, folks! Well, almost, there’s still two years to go until we finally see the new IndyCar game being released. Until then, we’ll get a new Nascar game, as Motorsport Games recently confirmed. Nascar 21 will switch from Unity to the Unreal Engine for updated graphics and an overall more realistic design.