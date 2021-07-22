Porsche to Add Video Streaming, Games and More to Its Infotainment System

Opening Tesla Superchargers to Other EVs May Have to Do With Incentives

Porsche plans to expand its start-up ecosystem by offering new digital in-car entertainment services such as video streaming, gaming, and e-commerce. Towards that goal, the brand teamed up with U.S. tech start-up Zync to deliver the best digital solutions. 6 photos



By 2023, Porsche plans to integrate into the infotainment system further functions such as interactive video games or e-commerce as well. The company has yet to reveal which models will be equipped with the new services. Two decades ago, infotainment systems were quite rudimentary. Early infotainment systems, while they were a novelty at the time, needed a lot of improvement in terms of user experience.Since then, they've become more complex and essential for vehicles nowadays. Although the industry has made significant progress in upgrading these systems , there are still some that have room for improvement.In terms of entertainment features, the Tesla Model X and S already come with video gaming hardware that is nearly as good as a PlayStation 5. Not only that, but they also have an extensive library of built-in games for customers to enjoy. Ford also stated that its new Power-Up software updates will include additional capabilities such as a new sketch app and simple games.Porsche is attempting to keep up with the competition by expanding its offering. On that note, the company has just announced a partnership with Zync, a San Francisco-based tech start-up that brings new digital entertainment services to cars.As a result of this collaboration, Porsche will focus on delivering more in-car entertainment solutions, which will include video streaming and gaming. The technology that Zync uses is designed to close the gap between the entertainment and automotive industries, and its software solution will integrate the streaming offers from third-party providers.What that means is that it won't require any hardware adjustments for it. It can be integrated directly into vehicles' entertainment systems and will be entirely based on the existing infotainment architectures.Zync has access to selected libraries of premium content in addition to hosting a variety of various media collaborations. Intelligent algorithms personalize that content and recommend them based on the user's hobbies, travel duration, and current mood.By 2023, Porsche plans to integrate into the infotainment system further functions such as interactive video games or e-commerce as well. The company has yet to reveal which models will be equipped with the new services.

