Roush Supercharger Phase 2 Unleashed With 750 Horsepower

The Mustang GT fastback and convertible is powerful as is thanks to the 5.0-liter V8 engine that Ford calls Coyote. Owners who like the Shelby GT500 can now unlock upwards of 700 horsepower with the Roush Phase 2 Supercharger, designed for 2018 through 2020 model years and for both transmission options. 7 photos



According to Roush, the increase over the previous supercharger package “comes from new calibration, optimized for 93-octane fuel for more aggressive tuning.” Another important detail is the “larger low-temperature radiator for increased cooling capacity.” Aside from the thermal efficiency, the blower’s larger bearings and thicker timing gears promise more durability than before.



Roush spent “hundreds of hours in CAD” to create the fuel charging assembly, and as opposed to the bone-stock ‘Stang, the tuner has optimized the lower and upper aluminum intake manifolds. When the designing phase came to a close, the supercharger was then tested a whole lot. Like 5 million wide-open-throttle cycles a lot according to the Livonia, Michigan-based company.



In addition to the mechanical upgrades, the Phase 2 also includes the Roush RDT software re-flash for the engine control unit. There’s no mentioning about how the transmissions will handle the additional torque, but nevertheless, Roush offers three years or 36,000 miles of warranty. The only condition is that the Phase 2 package has to be installed by a certified technician or



Ford dealership.

The tuner claims that customers who already own the Phase 1 kit can upgrade to Phase 2 for $624. Starting off with a bone-stock Mustang GT, the Phase 2 will set you back $7,999 or $300 more than the Phase 1 package. The fine print on Roush's website reads "not compatible with cars equipped to meet Euro 6.2 emissions standards." The reason Euro-spec models aren't suitable is the gasoline particulate filter.

