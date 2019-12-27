Euro-Only "Baby" Ford Mustang Mach-E May Be Twinned With Volkswagen's ID.3 EV

The MEB – an acronym for Modular Electric Toolkit – is the third revolutionary product in Volkswagen’s history. Those are the words of the higher-ups in Wolfsburg, claiming that the electric onslaught enabled by the MEB will mirror the importance of the Beetle and Golf during their heydays.
The ID.3 is the first nameplate to be underpinned by this platform, a rear-driven hatchback with three battery options and approximately 200 horsepower on deck. Next year, the ID.4 crossover will enter the scene, but Ford has also eyed the MEB for a couple of Euro-exclusive electric vehicles of its own.
To make a long story short, the Blue Oval wants to deliver 600,000 electric vehicles to the European market with MEB underpinnings. As the headline implies, a compact-sized version of the Mustang Mach-E could be the second model after a badge-engineered hatchback based on the Volkswagen ID.3.
“Yes, we have already talked about expansion, to some sort of family,” said European chief designer Murat Gueler. Auto Express, therefore, understands that a baby Mustang Mach-E is the second model we’ve been hearing about since September 2019. Gueler has also made it clear that “any smaller Mustang EV would have a different profile than the Mach-E” sold stateside.
“The vehicle would almost certainly be a crossover in any case,” and that’s seriously upsetting if you’re a Mustang purist. On the other hand, bear in mind that crossovers sell by the dozens and the profits to be made are bigger than in the case of passenger cars. All-wheel drive thanks to a dual-motor setup is also possible, bringing the combined output to 300 horsepower or thereabouts.
In the case of the Mustang Mach-E sold in the United States, Ford has heavily revised the C2 vehicle architecture of the Focus and Escape (a.k.a. Kuga in European markets). Known as the GE for Global Electrified, this platform has been proven up to 465 PS and 483 kilometers of range in the e-crossover.
